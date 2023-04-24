If the pandemic drained everyone’s inner batteries, then the local Culture Alliance in the Heart of Georgian Bay found a way to hook jumper cables to recharge all levels of the community.
The Creative Communities Culture Conference took place at the Midland Cultural Centre on Friday, and the theme of the event was “Re-engaging Our Cultural Communities”.
Over 50 attendees were invited to participate throughout the day as keynote speakers gave interactive presentations in Rotary Hall, with cultural re-energizing as the core theme across branding, audience engagement and volunteerism.
“That’s part of our mandate,” explained conference chair Cindy Hastings, who was also the past chair of the Culture Alliance.
“As we come out of the pandemic, we want to support creative communities and help them thrive in this new environment, and give them some ideas going forward.”
Speakers ranged from prominent locals like Fred Hacker to those brought in from across the province.
“We have (speakers) from our community because we have an awesome story to tell,” added Hastings, “We wanted to appeal to our local creative community and we wanted to bring in some fresh ideas.”
Volunteer Toronto was represented by interim executive director Cara Eaton and program director Kasandra James, who shared their presentation on re-energizing volunteers with attendees.
Eaton explained how seniors were the most active volunteers with their hospital work while youth relied on volunteer hours for high school graduation. However, she noted that the pandemic reduced volunteer roles forcing organizations to rely on paid staff instead.
She then asked the audience to discuss among their seated tables how Canada could break from the 100-year cycle of relying on volunteers for essential services, to better serve their needs and accommodate formal and informal volunteerism.
Attendee John Hartman appreciated the event and found each of the speakers effective in their presentations.
“It’s a chance to hear from other people in the field that are addressing the problems of what happens after COVID in terms of reengaging with the audience,” said Hartman. “They were done with enough expertise and care that they were meaningful for a really broad range of people in the audience.
“Also for people involved with organizations and even, I suspect, the municipal politicians,” Hartman added.
Mayor Bill Gordon had attended the opening of the event, while Coun. Catherine MacDonald from Midland and Coun. Bonita Desroches of Penetanguishene stayed for later presentations.
Desroches said she felt honoured to be in attendance, adding that she’d be returning to further advocate for what the Culture Alliance was bringing to the community.
“I think it’s very important to have champions along the way so that we can continue to build on what’s already being done and what needs to be done,” said Desroches. “I think my role is to go back to the town, tell the story, and ensure that the politicians understand how important these initiatives are and how important it is to continue to invest.”
Desroches added: “It really puts air in our tires, so that we can get back to what we do every day and make it happen for the areas where we are.”