The St. Michael Catholic School building will have its roof-top unit replaced while improvements will be made to the schoolyard as a part of the St. Clair Catholic District School Board’s capital project upgrades.
The St. Clair Board is budgeting $6,956,336 in funding provided by the Ministry of Education for projects to upgrade, renew and maintain school facilities.
Boards can revitalize and renew aged building components that have exceeded or will exceed their life cycle through School Condition Improvement, an annual capital renewal program from the province.
Funding from the School Renewal Allocation allows school boards to revitalize and renew aged building systems and components, including roof replacements, HVAC systems, building automation systems, air-conditioning systems and maintenance requirements, such as painting, roof patching and pavement/parking lot repairs.
Locally, Ursuline College will get gymnasium renovations, while St. Anne in Blenheim will get a parking lot and mechanical and electrical upgrades from the Board of Trustees approved capital expenditures.
Funding for the St. Michael projects comes from an additional $1.29 million for capital projects that do not require the approval of the Board of Trustees.
St. Anne Blenheim is also replacing its fire alarm panel and getting exterior brick repair work conducted under this funding.
The St. Clair board identifies priority capital projects each year in order to receive funding from the Ministry. All work is expected to be completed throughout the remainder of the 2023 school year.