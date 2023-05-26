FORMOSA – In her report to the Saugeen Conservation board of directors on May 18 at the Formosa headquarters, SVCA general manager Jennifer Stephens reported that she has continued her visits with municipal councils and CAOs to discuss the services and programs provided by the SVCA.
In response to provincial legislation requiring conservation authorities to focus on their core mandate, conservation authorities (CAs) have completed an inventory of programs and services provided to municipalities. These services are divided into mandatory and non-mandatory. The latter will require CAs to enter into agreements with municipalities for funding by Jan. 1, 2024.
Among the non-mandatory programs offered by the SVCA is education. That program will conclude at the end of this year, with the retirement of Nancy Griffin.
Stephens explained that this will allow “external people” to provide education, and will result in a savings on the municipal levy. The $94,000 program is presently funded through the levy and sponsorship.
Stewardship (excluding tree planting) is another program that was discussed at the meeting. The $86,000 program is partly funded through the municipal levy. Although it supports farmers in this primarily agricultural area, Stephens said it has “limited public support.”
“It will only work with sustainable funding,” she added.
The tree planting program was described as “one of our most popular.” This $78,000 program is self-funded and does not impact the levy.
Stephens called water quality monitoring the “most important” category three program offered by the SVCA. Provided through two programs including benthic macroinvertebrate population monitoring, the cost is $120,000.
Also discussed briefly was public awareness programming ($7,100).
Stephens said that if the board supports these, she will prepare a business case to take to the municipalities.
Dave Myette (Saugeen Shores) asked if the agreements would be “all or nothing;” i.e., what would happen if some municipalities want a program but others do not.
Stephens said the executive had decided “they need to be all in,” since they affect the whole watershed.
Board chair Barbara Dobreen (Southgate) said, “They need to let us know if they’re in, no matter what, or in only if everyone pays.”
Bill Stewart (Kincardine) asked how long the agreements would be for.
Stephens said they’d be for four or five years.
Kevin Eccles (West Grey) asked about water quality monitoring suggesting the possibility of working together with public health.
After a brief discussion, during which various aspects of water quality monitoring were mentioned, Peter Whitten (Chatsworth) commented, “If we don’t look after water quality, what are we here for?”
The board directed staff to continue pursuing discussions with municipalities regarding the agreements.