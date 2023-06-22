Indigenous music and culture is ringing out in Holliger Park today.
The celebrations of Indigenous Peoples Day kicked off early this morning, at 5:30 a.m. when roughly 30 people gathered for a sunrise ceremony.
“This year everybody’s out in full force and a lot more community involvement,” said Christine Heavens, one of the event’s planning committee members. “I think the awareness of the event is growing so the community response is growing, and the gorgeous day brings people out.”
Turn-out was high and the weather was hot as information booths, vendors and other organizations set up around the park.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation had an information display set up alongside the teepees that housed teachings for those who wanted them.
Mary Boyden, district acting manager for the prevention services for Kunuwanimano Child and Family Services said the event is important to the community.
“It’s celebrating who we are as people, as families and especially in an environment like this where we are using the circle to bring people together and supporting them in all the important ways,” said Boyden.
She said that the event has grown and changed over the last 27 years.
“We used this opportunity to explain why Indigenous Peoples Day is here,” she said. “We know that it's the summer solstice, it’s the longest day of the year, and we had ceremony this morning to welcome Grandfather Sun, so when he comes, it’s natural that we celebrate on this longest day.”
The event started with a blessing on the land from a grass dancer, and an opening song from Home Fire singers, who will be performing throughout the day.
Coun. Kristin Murray addressed the gathering and noted the importance of the day and the communities coming together.
“We always have the nicest day, and it's nice to see so many people out,” said Murray. “A lot goes into having events like today, this wouldn’t be possible without you!”
Natasha Martin, director of nation rebuilding initiative for Mushkegowuk Council, said that the work that went into the event was impressive.
“I know they put a lot of hard work into this in the last month or so,” she said. “It’s a great day to be Indigenous, as it is every day, and I see a lot of our allies here supporting us today too.”