Métis youth, elders, and families gathered at Batoche on Tuesday, April 4th to bless the ground where a new youth lodge will be built. Dumont Lodge which is going to be built on the Back to Batoche festival grounds is destined to be a multimillion-dollar hub for youth programming and land-based education. Located between the woods and the racetrack, once the lodge is open, it will serve as a base of operations for the Riel Scouts — a new Métis scouting organization for youth aged five to 18. The goal of scouting organizations is to “develop their members emotionally, intellectually, physically, and spiritually so that they can make a positive contribution to their communities and the wider world.” The Riel Scouts will aim to immerse Métis children and youth in their culture and the Michif language and guide them in learning skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives. Al Leclair, an elder on the Riel Scouts steering committee, said when youth have the chance to come to Batoche as part of the Riel Scouts and build these connections, they will foster a “resilient Métis culture,” they can be proud of he said. Children are the key to the future whether one is speaking of First Nations, non-Indigenous, BIPOC (black, indigenous, people of colour), settler, or Métis and when it comes to building the Métis nation the focus has to be on the children.
MN-S President McCallum said in the press release announcing the project, “Riel Scouts Lodge sits on historical Métis land grounded in our identity, culture, values, and language, It is the appropriate place to remember our history and be able to reconnect with our land through programming with our youth. Métis Nation-Saskatchewn acknowledges our partnerships with other federal and provincial governments and sends gratitude for their contributions.” President of Homeland of the Métis Batoche Local #51, Victor Guillet, said that he and the whole Local are very excited about this announcement and shared that there will be more important developments announced in the future for Batoche. “There is such strong history in this place, it's exciting to see things happening there.”
For Autumn Laing-Larose, MN-S Minister of Youth and president of the provincial Métis Youth Council, the ground blessing ceremony was an emotional moment. “All day I've been trying not to cry, because this is something so beautiful,” she said. “A lot of the time, we hear about how our youth are our future — and that's true.…One day, I'm going to go to the doctor, and my doctor is going to be someone who went through the Riel Scout program. My children are going to have a teacher who went through the Riel Scout program.”
For Laing-Larose, Dumont Lodge and the creation of the Riel Scouts speak to a powerful commitment to raising the next generation of Métis leaders. “We're going to have youth and children who grow up knowing full well who they are, and they'll be screaming to the skies how proud they are to be Métis.” Led by an advisory board with representation from all regions of the province, the Riel Scouts program will be for young Métis citizens, from five-year-old ‘Gophers’, right up to 18-year-old ‘Bisons’. Through this program, the goal is to instill pride into Métis youth, which they can carry forward to become mentors and counselors in the program.
The Batoche area holds great significance and historical importance to the Métis and to have the lodge sitting on that land holds great significance for a people reclaiming their culture and identity. It is an uncomfortable fact that years of discrimination and racism led many Métis to deny their culture and identity, but the winds of change are blowing through this space and the resilience of the Métis people has brought them to this place and time. MN-S intends to start construction as soon as the ground thaws, with a public grand opening slated for the fall.
Dumont Lodge will have room to house 64 Riel Scouts at any given time, along with elders, guests, and staff. The building design, which incorporates traditional Métis framing and roofing techniques, came from a collaboration between 3twenty Modular and Solo Architecture. Every part of the building is intended to be an educational tool, according to the MN-S — from the wide corridors where Métis art will hang to the grand fireplace designed to highlight Métis history and traditional ways of life in Saskatchewan. The landscaping will include trails through the woods that are home to plants and berries traditionally harvested. It will be an all-encompassing Métis educational and environmental tribute to Métis identity, culture, values, and language that will leave a legacy for generations to come.
President McCallum said, “The cross-Ministry collaboration in Dumont Lodge and the Riel Scouts program has been second-to-none and provides a good example within our government of how these important projects can go from the initial stages to where we are today.” The project will be funded through a federal partnership with Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples and inter-Ministerial cooperation with MN-S Housing and Early Learning and Child Care.
News of the development of Dumont Lodge on the Back to Batoche site is just the most recent of many changes that will be coming to the site. On November 18, 2022, the announcement came of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Parks Canada and MN-S for the transfer of 24 bison from the Grasslands National Park to MN-S. Phase one of this is planned for completion in Fall 2023, with the bison being released into a fenced range on the Back to Batoche grounds. As the herd begins to grow, Phase Two will place the herd on a portion of the 690 hectares located on the west side of the river at Batoche which was transferred from the Government of Canada and Parks Canada to the citizens of Métis Nation-Saskatchewan. The enormous cultural significance of the return of bison to Batoche complements the long-term vision of MN–S. At the time of the announcement, MN-S Vice President Michelle LeClair stated, “As stewards of the land, returning a keystone species to the homeland of the Métis will assist the MN–S in its mandate of restoring healthy and natural ecosystems.”
The Métis Nation—Saskatchewan is a federally-recognized government that represents the approximately 80,000 Métis people in the province of Saskatchewan. It is affiliated with the Métis National Council. The Métis Nation Legislative Assembly is the governing authority of MN-S, made up of the Presidents of Métis Locals, and an elected executive council, the Provincial Métis Council. The elected executive council is led by President Glen McCallum, Vice-President Michelle LeClair, and Provincial Secretary. Lisa McCallum.