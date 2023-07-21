BROCKTON – “I hold my breath every time I go through that intersection.”
Those were the words of Coun. Kym Hutcheon during the July 11 Brockton council meeting.
She was referring to the intersection of Highway 9 and County Road 3. The report presented by Nicholas Schnurr, director of operations, also included the intersection of Highway 9 and County Road 4.
Both have been discussed by the Police Services Board, said Coun. Tim Elphick.
“These intersections are problematic,” he said.
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has scheduled upgrades for both intersections, although no time line has been given.
In November, 2021, Brockton sent a letter to the MTO regarding the two intersections.
As detailed in Schnurr’s report, “The comments detailed the number of accidents which the Brockton Fire Department responded to, near miss events, difficult sight lines and continuing growth and development in residential, commercial and industrial industries. Further consideration was sought for the paving of a top lift of asphalt on Austen Side Road, from Highway 9 to the existing bridge structure.”
The MTO provided the official response, in June of this year.
The ministry’s letter states traffic signals at the 9/3 intersection is the preferred alternative (the other option being a traffic circle).
The letter from the MTO also states there is no plan for traffic signals at the 9/4 intersection.
The letter addresses summer and Bruce Power traffic volumes, as well as the request for paving on Austin Side Road, said Schnurr in the report.
The MTO’s letter was included with the report. In it, Brockton was thanked for providing collision information from the fire department.
The MTO’s letter stated that while the number of collisions would not warrant traffic signals, the existing and projected conditions (volumes and delays) do. Due to what the MTO letter referred to as “significant property impacts” – a cemetery – the preference is for traffic signals instead of a roundabout.
The MTO letter agrees there are sight line issues with the 9/4 intersection and stated it plans to address issues at 9/4 with turn lanes, a flasher beacon and improved signage. Neither existing nor projected volumes warrant signals.