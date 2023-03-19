Canada’s women’s national soccer team players have strongly advocated for equal pay and equal program funding at a Federal Parliamentary Heritage Committee hearing earlier this month.
The Women’s National Team players raised arguments that they have a fundamental human right to discrimination-free pay and equal opportunities, and are asking for pay transparency. They have urged the Heritage Committee to take action to ensure that Soccer Canada meets its legal and basic human rights obligations for women soccer players.
The Equal Pay Coalition stands in solidarity with players. It has called on the Heritage Committee to recommend that Soccer Canada comply with federal pay transparency regulations. The law requires employers to report wage gaps, pay gaps in bonuses, and gaps in hours worked between women and men.
Equal Pay Day is approaching on April 4, 2023, and the Heritage Committee has the power to ensure that human rights are respected in sports and take steps to close the gender pay gap.
“Women are done waiting,” said Jan Borowy, co-chair of the Ontario Equal Pay Coalition.
“It’s time to show us the money. Employers, such as Soccer Canada, must be held accountable and the Heritage Committee must make it a real priority to eradicate the barriers to women’s economic equality,” she stressed.
The Women’s National Team players want a full report on the number of games and camps for both the women and men national teams, now and planned for the next quadrennial. It was pointed out that transparency should also include a detailed report on all sponsorship sums collected.
Fay Faraday, the co-chair of the Equal Pay Coalition, noted that the gender pay gap is pervasive and included sportswomen. The Heritage Committee can make a difference for all women athletes now and in the future by taking active intervention to destroy systemic patterns of discrimination.
“The women players have a right to be treated with equality, dignity, and respect by Soccer Canada,” added Patty Coates, President of the Ontario Federation of Labour and member of the Coalition.
Equal Pay Day symbolizes how far into the next year the average woman must work to earn what the average man had earned in the previous year. In Ontario, Equal Pay Day is on April 4, 2023.
Miranda Wilson, an ardent sports fan commented on the importance of the day by saying that one would not expect any disparity based on gender in today’s world.
“Long gone are the days when sports were limited to just men, now women are out there in the fields, and deserve to get paid, both in salaries and sponsorship just like men do,” she said.
The gender pay gap is a human rights and economic crisis. The Census data shows that Indigenous women in Ontario face a 43% gender pay gap, while racialized women face 38% and immigrant women face 34%. On average, Ontario women face a 29.3% pay gap. The Equal Pay Coalition has been the leading advocate for women’s pay equity in Ontario since 1976, uniting more than 40 women’s groups, trade unions, community groups, and business organizations representing hundreds of thousands of women in Ontario.