Firefighters across the province expressed their concerns regarding the Ontario Forest Fire program amid the worst wildfire season ever recorded in Canada.
According to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), at press time, there were 63 active fires across the province.
Amid this situation, firefighters travelled to Bracebridge to express their concerns to Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith, who is also minister of natural resources and forestry for the Ontario government.
"On Aug. 2, I travelled 2,000 kilometres to meet with Graydon Smith regarding the catastrophic state of the Ontario Forest Fire program," said vice president of OPSEU 703 Local and a fire crew leader at Sioux Lookout Noah Freedman. "Fourteen of my coworkers from across Ontario also travelled far and wide for this meeting, as well as the president of OPSEU, J.P. Hornick.'
Heavy workloads and low recognition are causing unrest within the guild.
WHAT ARE THE FIREFIGHTERS' MAIN CONCERNS?
There are many concerns at this time from the firefighters. However, personnel retention is a significant challenge.
"We were having trouble keeping people because the money is not enough. You can make more money almost anywhere," said Freedman. "Thirty years ago, you had a crew of four people, and each person on the crew had at least 20 years of experience."
Economic incentives are not good enough to retain the most experienced personnel, who are essential to guiding new staff.
"Your average fire crew today has less than eight years of experience. We are sending young people under the age of 25, with maybe five years of experience, to lead fire crews into brand new fires in the middle of nowhere," he said. "These young firefighters are tasked with fighting fires and doing it safely. It is a life-and-death situation."
MNRF spokesperson Marcela Mayo said the ministry is working to promote retention.
“Like many other employers across the province, MNRF has positions that are being impacted by a highly competitive labour market and economic factors,” she said. “Although wildland firefighter positions are often seasonal or fixed term, with natural attrition occurring as the fire season winds down, the ministry has hired a consultant to collaborate with Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services on short and long-term strategies to improve recruitment and retention.”
The other concern lies in the budget.
The ministry has increased its Emergency Fire Fighting funding by more than 92 per cent since 2018, Mayo said.
Freedman said that increase is not always enough.
"If fires must be fought in an emergency, the government will always spend more money. The problem is that our actual budget is so low that it is impossible to buy things very quickly," he said. "Because most of our budget only becomes available when fires start, we can't buy the necessary equipment and infrastructure that we need before we need it."
WHAT ARE THE REQUESTS TO THE MINISTRY?
The first request is about standby time.
"We are supposed to be entitled to stand by time, which means that when we're not actively fighting the fire, we're supposed to get paid," said Freedman. " Sometimes, we are not actively fighting a fire, but we are sleeping in a tent in the forest, getting eaten by bugs and away from family or friends, but not getting paid."
The second request is about job titles.
"My official job title is 'resource technician three', even though I'm a fire crew leader," he said. "All we ask is to give the green light to approve the reclassification of your job codes."
Freedman said the reclassification of the titles will allow a more accurate payment.
Despite the problems, Mayo said the ministry committed to working with OPSEU to review concerns. In addition, she says the ministry's efforts are reflected locally.
“As of August 30, the Parry Sound District has seen a total of 11 fires. There have been no fires of note, with none of the 11 fires exceeding six hectares in size. There hasn’t been a fire in the district since late June,” she said. “This is a testament to the hard work and efforts done by our wildland firefighters, operations staff, pilots and aviation maintenance engineers, and everyone that has contributed to these efforts.”
Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.