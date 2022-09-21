GUYSBOROUGH – Wonderful weather and the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia meant more people were getting out in Guysborough County this summer.
Craig Jamieson, president of the Chedabucto Multi-Use Trails Association, said he’s noticed the increased use of the trail that runs 10 kilometres from Queensport to Cole Harbour this season.
In an interview with The Journal last week to discuss the association’s construction projects and future plans, Jamieson said, “I have seen increased traffic on the Cole Harbour trail … and I’ve talked to people on the trail; people are coming from Antigonish and from Pictou County because they’ve heard of it, mostly through word of mouth and Facebook pages.”
Visitors to the area are mainly hikers but in Little Dover, where the association built seven kilometres of trail last year, many local people are getting out on their ATVs.
“Before Dover was kind of cut off for ATVs because it was surrounded by Crown land and they couldn’t drive outside of [Little] Dover … but now that that trail is established, we’re seeing a lot more movement in the Little Dover area,” Jamieson said.
This summer, Jamieson announced that the association had received grant money from the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Fund, $44,800 of in-kind funding, to continue trail construction in the Little Dover area.
The original plan was to construct a section of trail from the existing one in Little Dover to Black Duck Cove, but applications were delayed; the hope is that the project will move ahead next year. In the meantime, the OHV Fund approved the use of the funds already received for updates and maintenance of the existing trail from Yellow Marsh to Little Dover.
That work, resurfacing and culvert installation, is underway this week, and Jamieson has asked trail users and association members to stay away from the trail until work is completed. Notification of the reopening of the trail will be posted on the association’s Facebook page.
The association of 70 to 80 members has been and continues to be focused on trail construction so in the future, Jamieson said, “We can have rallies; that’s our goal.”
For now, Jamieson said, “I know our members are putting a lot of time and effort into establishing these trails and hopefully people are getting out and enjoying them on ATVs and hiking them and mountain bikes. I hope that they continue to do that.”