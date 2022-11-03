Each Thursday afternoon throughout November, there will be Early Learning programs available at the East Ferris Community Centre and arena, located at 1267 Village Road, in Astorville.
The programs are designed and led by EarlyOn Child and Family Centre and are supported by the Ontario government and the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board.
Admission to each class is free, and the classes run from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. “We will be offering indoor and outdoor learning experiences focusing on developmental domains,” and all little ones under six are welcome, including infants.
These Thursday programs are for both parents and youth. They are not meant as a daycare service. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the day’s program.
“It’s geared for younger kids and provides a place where children and parents can interact with others,” noted Greg Kirton, East Ferris’ director of community services.
“We’ve noticed a lot of younger families moving into the community,” Kirton said, “so we’re trying to provide more opportunities and services for them.” The municipality is providing the space for the program for free and is working with EarlyOn Child and Family Centre and the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board to help the program continue past November.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.