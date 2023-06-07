There may only be 52 weeks in a year, but reserving one for seniors following their lifetime of hard work is an easy decision.
From June 5-11, seniors are being celebrated across the province in a wide range of ways from activities and events to a simple thank you.
The Nord-Bridge Seniors Centre is one of the organizations that is doing its part to show appreciation for those who have been in the community for so long.
Ashley Kern, program coordinator at Nord-Bridge, says they are putting on everything from a pancake breakfast - held Tuesday - to some fun Friday night bingo and so much more.
She also says this week gives the younger generations an opportunity to thank those who have paid their dues to society.
“Senior’s week … is to recognize all the contributions over the years and years, that seniors will either volunteer to help in their community or any other related service,” said Kern. “It’s just basically to celebrate seniors in our community.”
She says Lethbridge has a large retirement community, so this week is very important in the city and even more so for retirement centres.
“It’s definitely a really important week, especially for a seniors centre like us, because that’s who we cater to,” said Kern.
She says an important part of this week is to let seniors know that they are important, no matter their age or situation.
Kern says Lethbridge, and Alberta by extension, does a great job of supporting seniors, though there is always room for improvement.
“I used to work at an assisted living facility, we didn’t necessarily talk about senior’s week or even think about senior’s week,” said Kern.
She says Lethbridge is a busy city, with lots of events occurring every day, but taking the time to recognize the years of dedication from seniors is still extremely important.
“A lot of seniors have years and years of knowledge and expertise and volunteer time,” said Kern. “It’s good to put that time aside for them as well.”
Even though senior’s week in Alberta ends on Sunday, Nord-Bridge is going to continue its celebration all the way until Father’s Day.
Kern says Nord-Bridge is putting on a show-and-shine tailgate party in their parking lot on Father’s Day, where seniors can enter their vehicles to have on display.
“All the classic car entries, the owners are 55 and older, so it’s kind of cool to have that different type of car show because it’s just seniors that have entered their vehicles,” said Kern.
However, she says the event is not strictly limited to seniors, with a barbeque open to the public.
“Anyone in the community is welcome to come,” said Kern.
She says the event will also act as a fundraiser for the senior’s centre, with sponsors providing prizes during the event.
Today, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nord-Bridge is hosting its annual barbeque picnic at the North Lethbridge Sports Park.
For a full list of activities remaining this week from the Nord-Bridge Seniors Centre, go to their website, nordbridgeseniors.com.