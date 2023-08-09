MAPLETON ‒ Township staff are applying for a federal housing grant that may bring changes to Mapleton's development landscape
During a council meeting this week, councillors discussed a report on the CMHC Housing Accelerator Fund and how receiving the federal funding would impact future development in the township.
The fund's objective is to accelerate the supply of housing across Canada, resulting in at least 100,000 more housing units permitted than would have occurred without the program.
“Housing is a pressing issue nationwide, and municipalities require assistance to advance housing projects,” said the report. “Our dedicated staff is diligently working to secure grant funding to support our objective of increasing housing supply.”
Based on Mapleton’s 2021 census data, while seven initiatives were the minimum needed to fulfill their agreement with CMHC, 11 were proposed during the meeting.
Among them include changing land use policies and regulations to increase flexibility and including permissions for accessory dwellings and reduced development charges for additional units.
Another proposes adding new units to existing communities like Drayton and Moorefield, which have been identified as urban areas with municipal services to promote density targets.
However, Coun. Michael Martin asked for the removal of initiative nine, which would seek to create a partnership with the county leveraging township land and creating rent-geared-to-income units and/or tiny homes,
“I think the idea is great, but the county is doing it already,” said Martin. “You know, we start double dipping then all of a sudden Mapleton residents are going to be paying twice for the same type of housing.”
He also disliked initiative 10 which would create a dedicated levy to address capital financial requirements.
“I think it's a scam. It's just political semantics,” said Martin. “Everyone knows where the funds are going and so I think that's just a way of raising taxes.”
But Mayor Gregg Davidson disagreed, explaining that their existing partnerships with the county don’t always guarantee a goal is accomplished.
“So if we take (these initiatives out) completely, then we're saying to any private entity or not-for-profit group we're not interested and I don't think we want to put that message out there,” said Davidson. “I think we want to keep something like that in there so that we are open to any kinds of developments in our community.”
The report was passed with all councillors support except Martin, who was unable to get a seconder for his motion to remove both initiatives
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.