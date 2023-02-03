The blast of winter weather that hit the London region Friday morning kept provincial police busy with multiple collisions and snarled traffic on area roads.
Officers responded to an estimated seven collisions by noon as snow squalls made for dangerous driving conditions, OPP spokesperson Const. Jeff Hare said.
"We've been dealing with collisions all morning, throughout (Middlesex County), depending on where the streamers come through," he said, noting no serious injuries were reported.
Westbound traffic on Highway 402 just west of Centre Road, near Strathroy, was reduced to one lane after a transport truck veered off the road.
Police also shuttered both directions of Medway Road between Vanneck and Denfield roads just north of London after a vehicle left the road and struck a hydro pole. The area was expected to be closed for several hours Friday.
Despite efforts to clear collisions, Hare said crews could not immediately tow vehicles out of the ditches. "It's so unsafe to do so right now because visibility is so low."
As always, police were reminding motorists to be mindful of the snow-covered roads and blowing snow.
"Slow your speeds down. Leave yourself lots of room between yourself and the driver of the vehicle in front of you," said Hare.
He also urged drivers to ensure their vehicle lights are fully on. "When it's squalls like this and visibility is so minimal, we need all lights on so that you're visible."
Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning Friday for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and parts of Middlesex County, which were expected to see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow.
The federal weather agency called for a wind chill of -23 C and warned motorists of reduced visibility from wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres/hour. Conditions were expected to improve into the evening as snowfall and winds diminished.
Slightly warmer temperatures were expected Saturday with the daytime high hitting -4 C, feeling more like -12 C with the wind chill. Sunday will feel similar as Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain.