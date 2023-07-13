NORWOOD — Norwood Pride is returning this weekend.
The fifth annual celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community will take place on Sunday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 300 in Norwood, kicking off at noon.
This year marks the first full-scale Norwood Pride event since 2019. Gatherings were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year a Pride picnic was held in lieu of the usual event.
“It’s great to be back together as a community again,” Tony Tavares, Norwood Pride board member, told The Examiner.
“The reason we started this is because we wanted to have some visibility for rural kids that might be struggling with their sexuality and feeling alone, and might be dealing with mental health issues and everything else that comes with it,” he said.
Aware of the isolation LGBTQ2S+ people, especially youth, may feel in a small town like Norwood, Tavares and like-minded community members came up with the idea for Norwood Pride seven years ago.
“We decided to go ahead with it and reception has been great. We’ve had so many people from the community who don’t identify as LGBTQ2S+ come out to support and, of course, it’s also reached people in the Queer community as well,” Tavares said.
Tavares often finds himself going back to a powerful moment during one of the first Norwood Pride events.
“People in their 70s, who grew up in Norwood, came up to me with tears in their eyes. They said, ‘I never thought something like this would ever happen. Thank you,’” he recalled.
The all-ages, free-to-attend event, which accepts donations, will host a variety of activities throughout the day, including a free barbecue, music, children’s games, speeches from members of Norwood Pride — and plenty of cake.
Plus, drag queen Betty Baker will perform as a special guest.
Baker’s periodic children’s story times at the Peterborough Public Library have drawn a cluster of protesters who were met by scores of counter-protesters.
Tavares, noting that Baker is not reading to children as part of the Norwood show, said Baker’s past appearances have garnered nothing but support.
Addressing the recently documented rise of hate, Tavares said the worrying trend is another reason hosting Pride events are crucial.
“What’s behind the hate is really fear and so I think it speaks to the importance of continuing to make the effort to have these events. The more visibility there is the more it’s normalized and the more it’s normalized the more people realize there’s nothing to be afraid of,” he said.
Ultimately, Tavares wants attendees to come away from Sunday’s event with “a sense of joy and celebration and community.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.