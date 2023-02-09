For Economic Development Minster Vic Fedeli, 2023 is the year of the battery electric vehicle.
This week, the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce hosted Fedeli, who is also the PC MPP for Nipissing, for a Meet the Minister luncheon to discuss the economic outlook of the year ahead.
During his visit, Fedeli toured Cambrian College's EV research and development facilities, and sat down with new Mayor Paul Lefebvre for a discussion on "where the province can help the city of Sudbury and where the city of Sudbury can help the people of Ontario."
In his lunch-hour talk before members of Sudbury's business community, Fedeli emphasized the provincial government's interest in putting Sudbury at the forefront of the transition to greener transportation.
"Ontario is absolutely on the pointy end of the spear of the electric vehicle revolution," he said. "We were incredibly impressed with Cambrian College today. I think you will see Sudbury continue to play a very important role in not only all of the economic development in Ontario, but particularly in battery electric vehicles."
Last March, the provincial government released its critical minerals strategy for 2022 to 2027. The plan aims to capitalize on the $3.5-billion industry, to ramp up the extraction of nickel, cobalt, lithium and platinum to meet growing market demands.
Fedeli said the government wants to increase production capacity across the province, to reach a point where every component of every EV on Ontario's roads is manufactured in the province.
In Sudbury, electric vehicles have been a hot-button topic, with industry leaders scrambling to get in front of the pack. Last year, mining companies like Vale Canada Limited started unveiling agreements with automakers like General Motors and Tesla to supply minerals like nickel to power electric vehicles.
Fedeli called it "the new arms race."
"Whether it's a vehicle that's going underground in a mine or a vehicle driving on (Highway) 400, you're going to see Sudbury play an extremely important role," he said. "I think everybody in this room understands critical minerals and the importance of it. This is the currency of the world today. We see demand for critical minerals only on the uprise. And Sudbury, you're at the centre of it."
Aside from his enthusiasm for auto investments, Fedeli said he believes the provincial government has done a good job "lowering the cost of doing business."
"We asked (businesses), what do you need? What do you need to survive? And they told us, you've got to lower the cost of doing business," he said.
Through moves like cutting WSIB rates by 50 per cent and implementing an accelerated capital cost allowance, he said they've cut costs for businesses by $7 billion.
"That was real savings, real money and made a real difference," he said.
It's one of the things the province is banking on to carry businesses through 2023.
According to RBC's latest economic outlook, Ontario's economy is set to contract throughout the year, as the province deals with "soaring interest rates and a higher cost of living."
RBC said businesses in Ontario will also be particularly sensitive to interest rate hikes due to high debt loads.
Aside from a brief acknowledgement of the bumps ahead as interest rates sit at 4.25 per cent, Fedeli did not discuss the potential impacts of the looming recession.
"We're certainly in a time of economic uncertainty," he said. "(But) every day, there is an investment being announced in Ontario and new people being hired. That's where the sun shines."
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
