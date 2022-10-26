Changes to the Blue Box program in Ontario, could mean an end to the recycling program in Enniskillen Township.
It all comes down to the where the transfer station that will handle the recyclable material will be located.
Right now, township residents use the now closed Petrolia landfill owned by Waste Management as a depot for garbage and recyclables. They bring the items to the centre themselves and WM takes care of the items, usually taking them to the Twin Creeks Landfill in Watford.
In the past, the township looked at building its own transfer site for the waste and recycling, however to follow the Ministry of Environment’s environmental assessment process for approval of the transfer station was expected to cost over $100,000 at the time.
So, the municipality struck another deal which would allow residents to continue to have access in Enniskillen at the local landfill.
“I hope it won’t change,” said McTavish, as it has not yet been announced where the material will need to be hauled.
The township would be responsible shipping the material to the transfer station. If the municipality needs to ship the material to a transfer station in London for example, that could be too cost prohibitive. The Township of Enniskillen collects 100 tonnes of recycling each year.
The discussion came after a letter about the Continuous Improvement Fund came forward at the Enniskillen Township Council meeting, Oct. 17.
The fund will cease to exist after the restructuring of the recycling program in Ontario. McTavish said the Continuous Improvement Fund has approximately $9 million in its reserves. He speculated the municipality would get about $1,000 back from the fund.
The province is to transition to the new recycling program by July 1, 2023.