After a few comments were made by Mayor John Beddows and the ceremonial ribbon cutting had occurred, six-year-old Zain Zareh eagerly took to the mound and quite literally threw the first pitch at the redeveloped Town Park Baseball Field.
And the throw was from the pitcher’s mound, quite the distance – and it was an excellent pitch, with plenty of velocity, landing just short of home plate.
With a combination of $100,000 from Jays Care, and a contribution of town capital reserves of $149,200, the old Town Hall Ballfield was officially back to a playable condition Monday.
The renovations as part of this project includes new fencing, infield mix, drainage, outfield restoration, benches and foul poles.
The diamond will be used by Gananoque Little League Baseball, the local high school, and will be open to public use.
This field, located in the middle of Gananoque at 30 King Street East, provides a wonderful location for that exposure to both baseball and softball.
According to the town, baseball youth participation numbers are growing in the community.
“And we expect that this field will support little league baseball, tee-ball, softball, schools, camps and pick-up games for years to come,” said mayor John Beddows. “Partnering with the Blue Jays Care Foundation has enabled us to offer this renovated ball diamond for the enjoyment of the citizens of Gananoque and their guests.”
The event kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a Jays Care Foundation Baseball Clinic.
“This is an opening ceremony for the whole community,” Jessica Yep, the senior manager for Jays Care Foundation, said. “And we’re here to also encourage some of the youth that are in their little league of Gananoque baseball to come and play, experience some baseball activities, whether you’re brand new just starting out in baseball or have a couple years of experience, we want to give them a chance to experience the field, the wonderful upgrades and have an overall fun day.”
No Frills Gananoque donated hot dogs for the event and members of the Gananoque Fire Service barbecued for those in attendance.
