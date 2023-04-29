Farmers have a love/hate relationship with moisture. When it comes after a dry spell they love it, unless of course that dry spell happens to be occurring in the middle of seeding or harvest. Considering the large number of acres that many farmers manage these days, that frustration can be understood. Of more delay will be the soil temperatures as the cooler-than-normal temperatures this past month have not been optimal for warming the soil for seed germination and that will impact farmers and gardeners alike.
The Wakaw public works department was busy cleaning out and opening the sewer drains in town this past month to facilitate the drainage of meltwater as full spring slowly approaches. The snow that fell last week has made it muddy and mucky, but the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency does not expect that it will have any impact on their previous run-off forecast released on April 1st, at least in the Wakaw area. The map attached to the April 1st forecast shows Wakaw and the majority of our readership area to be in the area of “near normal” run-off conditions. A slow melt always decreases the risk of flooding by allowing the moisture to soak into the ground and that is what this area has experienced so far this year.
Winter snowfall ranged from below normal over much of southwestern Saskatchewan to above normal over much of central Saskatchewan. In the south, above-normal snowmelt runoff is expected within an area covering parts of the Qu’Appelle, Whitesand, Carrot, and Swan river basins, due to above-normal snowpack. In the eastern and northern areas of the province, precipitation in the spring and early summer of last year was above normal, however, late summer and the fall were drier than normal, resulting in slightly drier than normal soil moisture conditions at freeze-up over these areas. On the heels of the drought experienced in 2021, groundwater levels are still recovering and the dry late summer and fall we experienced did nothing to refill dugouts and water basins, leaving livestock producers keeping a watchful eye on the amount of water collecting this spring.
As part of the Spring Runoff Forecast issued by the Saskatchewan Water Security Authority, the long-range precipitation forecasts over Saskatchewan for the April 1 to June 30 period do not agree. Three models suggested above-normal precipitation over some or most of the province and the other three models predicted below-normal precipitation over portions of the province. So, by averaging these results SWSA suggested a near-normal precipitation amount through April, May, and June. That prediction is so far proving unsubstantiated. The long-range temperature outlook, however, showed five out of six models indicating that the entire province would see above-normal temperatures in April, May, and June. The problem with long-range forecasting, whether it be temperatures or precipitation, is that the algorithms which computers use to predict future weather are unable to do anything other than make very educated guesses. Nature and weather are not controlled by rigid ‘if/then’ formulas but are impacted and altered by an extensive array of variables. So, although forecast models predicted warmer than normal weather for all three months, the reality has proved different as the average temperature for the month of April was definitely below normal values.
So, what does that have to do with anything, you might ask? Well, the sooner the snow finishes melting, and puddles dry up, the sooner the town workers will be able to fire up the street sweeper and clear away the lingering sand and gravel on the streets. The sweeper has already been pulled out of the shop and is sitting waiting to get to work and freshen up the town.
Likewise, the sooner the last vestiges of winter disappear the sooner farmers and gardeners alike will be able to engage in their respective spring endeavours. For gardeners eager to get some colour in their yards, they can support the local economy by visiting one or more of the greenhouses in the area. These businesses have been hard at it for numerous months already planting, transplanting, pruning, and propagating to fill their shelves with bedding plants and blooms as varied as any found in a city store, and far less stressed than those in department stores. So, get out support the local economy, play in the dirt, connect with nature, and take every forecast beyond 5 days with a grain of salt.
· Cedar Ridge Greenhouse near St Benedict with satellite outlets in Wakaw and Humboldt (according to the website main greenhouse Mon – Sat: 9-6, Sun 10-5; satellites: tbd)
· Gail’s Greenhouse at Cudworth opens for the season April 30, from 10 am - 7 pm daily
· Hillside Greenhouse & Gifts on Highway 41 between Wakaw and Alvena, opens for the season on April 29, from 9:30 am - 7 pm daily.
· Obsessions Greenhouse & Gifts in St Louis opens fully also on April 29, from 9 am – 7 pm daily. The store has been open on Saturdays for the month of April.
· Wild Rose Floral, formerly Allen’s Greenhouse, at Wakaw Lake will open for the season May 6, at 10 am.