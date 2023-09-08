SULPHUR SPRING – The Student Transportation Service Consortium of Grey Bruce has introduced the First Rider program school bus safety training.
This initiative helps familiarize young students, and their parents and guardians, with school buses and safety rules.
Families can watch a video that can be found on the consortium’s website. The YouTube video can be found online by searching ‘Buzzy the Bee’s Safety Certificate’. The video is followed up with a live training session. The consortium has also offered a series of training sessions throughout the summer at various locations.
One session, offered on Aug. 23 at the Children’s Safety Village south of Hanover, had Voyago (formerly Kunkle) bus drivers Shari Hopkins and Lori Davis introducing young “first riders” and their parents and guardians to the bus etiquette that will keep them safe when school begins.
The training session started indoors, at the Children’s Safety Village. Hopkins went over the responsibilities and rules for everybody – not just the children.
Then the group of 15 first riders, and their parents and siblings, boarded the bus for a ride around the block.
At the completion of the session, each child received a certificate.
It all starts prior to the arrival of the bus, said Hopkins. The little ones must be accompanied by a parent or other responsible person to the bus stop, and they should be five to 10 minutes early. As “Buzzy the Bee” said in the video, “We wait for the bus, the bus doesn’t wait for us.”
Running to the bus can be dangerous. So can walking right beside or touching the bus. The video described a 10-foot “danger zone” all around the bus, where the driver can’t see the child.
Hopkins said that if the bus is going to be late, the company will notify the family.
She noted that when the child returns home, it’s much the same process – the parent or whoever is meeting the child should be five to 10 minutes early. If the child doesn’t see the person who is supposed to meet them, they should tell the driver.
Hopkins assured the parents that the young children won’t be allowed to get off the bus unless someone is meeting them. The driver will wait a minute or two, then go on to the next stop. The driver may come back and see if the person has showed up to meet the child, but if not, will bring the child back with them.
Both children and parents should know the child’s bus company name, and the route number. The video added the name of the school to the list, since some buses stop at more than one school.
When the children are getting on the bus, they should line up and get on one at a time. Hopkins said the driver will make sure the little ones are sitting near the front, “close to us.”
Children getting on the bus will go to their seats and stay sitting for the duration of the trip. For safety reasons, the child should sit with their backs to the seat, not turned around or leaning forward.
Hopkins noted that junior kindergarten students are still at the age where they ride in car seats, and if the bus has to stop quickly, they tend to topple over. School buses don’t have seat belts.
They’ll be carrying backpacks, and Hopkins said there are three places for those – on the floor, on the child’s lap, or on the seat beside the child. If the child continues to wear the backpack, they can’t sit in the seat properly – there’s no protection for the neck.
When the child sees that their stop is coming up, they should gather up their belongings but should remain seated until the bus comes to a complete stop. They should get off at their own stop, not with a friend at the friend’s stop. And they should alert the driver if they miss their stop.
Hopkins added a couple of extra cautions, including never getting on the bus if there’s no driver in it.
On the bus, the driver is in charge and takes the children’s safety very seriously. The place for snacks is in the lunch bag – no eating or drinking on the bus. Children should speak in their “indoor” voice, because the driver needs to hear what’s going on around them. And they shouldn’t open windows without permission. If the window is open, arms, hands and everything else need to stay inside.
If there’s an emergency, the children should follow the bus driver’s directions.
For more information, contact the Student Transportation Service Consortium of Grey Bruce. Contact information can be found online at www.brucegreyschoolbus.ca.