THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre pulled together a group of funding organizations which are vital to the survival of local businesses, both large and small.
The Meet The Funders event provided a three-minute profile from each funder and an opportunity for one-on-one meetings with them. The gathering took place Oct. 18 in conjunction with Small Business Week at The Landing, the newly renovated event area at the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre.
Representatives attended the event from a dozen funding organizations which included Mitacs, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (Entrepreneur Centre), Thunder Bay Ventures, National Research Council of Canada (Industrial Research Assistance Program), Confederation College, Northern Ontario Angels, Ontario Centre for Innovation, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), Futurpreneur and Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario — FedNor.
Each funding representative described their organization and how they provide funding for businesses.
Ian Lane, executive director with Northern Ontario Angels, spoke from Sudbury and explained that they are not a funder, rather they are a conduit between private and accredited investors across the region in Kenora, Far North, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie North Bay, Parry Sound, Muskoka, Sudbury and Thunder Bay. The non-profit organization supports businesses at different stages while typically working on technology deals.
Ryan Lipcsei, with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, explained that they are looking to help the Northern Ontario economy by supporting small businesses.
“We do that through a series of loans and grants on a reimbursement basis to qualify projects,” he said, adding that the criteria is a little different for each program. “Generally, businesses have to be in business for one year to qualify for programs.”
Nancy Cummings, a business development specialist with Mitacs, says they are funded through the federal and provincial governments and provide a fund-matching model, dollar for dollar, with either industry and not-for-profit municipalities or hospitals by funding internships to help complete research innovation projects. The company needs to be independently incorporated to attain funding from Mitacs.
Tim Larocque, director of applied research and innovation with Confederation College, says they are not a funder but they help businesses and community organizations utilize the expertise and capacity within the college to contribute to the innovation ecosystem and their economic development. The criteria depends on the funding that’s available to them.
“We have different avenues that those organizations might not have access to,” Larocque said. “So it really depends on the funder itself, but we help support those applications.”
Kennedy Horton, a business development manager with Futurpreneur, is located in North Bay. She says Futurpreneur is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to providing financing, mentoring, and business resources to help aspiring diverse entrepreneurs. A variety of programs include financing for startup businesses, mentorship, support from entrepreneur residents, workshops and cash flow.
Dave Barrow, a board member with Thunder Bay Ventures, called his organization a “kind of mechanism” for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor), to get the money out to businesses.
“We’re on the ground, providing the applications during the loan process and we typically handle loans from the $25,000 range up to about $150,000 and partnerships with other organizations in the region that can take us up to $600,000,” he said. Thunder Bay Ventures works with startup businesses, expansion for job creation and preservation, and immigrants to Canada to help them start a business or buy an existing business.
Greg Desimone, an initiatives officer with Fednor, says they are one of the federal economic regional development agencies across Canada with a mandate to service Northern Ontario by spurring support projects, economic growth and job creation in the North.
“For private sector businesses, our main focus is helping businesses to expand and grow and enter new markets. So typically we look for established businesses that are looking to make the next step,” Desimone said.
Paul Tulonen, an industrial technology advisor with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, says their funding partially offsets the costs of research and development of technology or new products, whether it be manufacturing technology or software development, from laser beams to nuclear reactors.
“We offset the labour costs for companies that are developing new technology or run into manufacturing issues,” he said.
To qualify for the funding, the company has to be for profit, have 500 or fewer employees, and be incorporated by one of the provinces in Canada.
Laura Craig with Business Development Bank of Canada says they are a crown corporation that provides funding through financing opportunities. BDC offers loans and advisory services for businesses at a cost or at a very good rate of return.
“We have a wide range of criteria,” Craig said. “It could be any type of industry . . . from a startup to a mature company.”
Ryan Moore, a development officer with the CEDC Entrepreneur Centre, described their Starter Company Program as a “great little program” to help train entrepreneurs and provide them with up to a $5,000 grant. A company within their first year of operation or a company that’s expanding in some quantitative way is eligible for the program.
Kyle McCall, business development and commercialization manager with the Ontario Centre for Innovation, says they are a provincial, non-profit organization that funds collaboration between industry and academics in order to virtualize the research and development coming out of academic institutions. The centre can provide funding support of up to $150,000 and access leading researchers and facilities across Ontario.
“There are going to be students involved in the projects because you’re working with an academic institution which will create a pipeline for potential talent — and we all know what the labour market looks like these days,” he said.
Bridget Postuma, a business development advisor with the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, says their goal is to foster innovation within the region. “We tend to work with entrepreneurs who are in that innovative realm,” she said. “We work a lot with manufacturing, tech companies and new product development.
The centre services the region between Kenora to Manitouwadge, including Thunder Bay.