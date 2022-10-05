With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many Canadian households are finalizing their plans for the long weekend. For many Canadians, this holiday centers around spending time with family and friends, and taking the time to be thankful for all with which we have been blessed. And turkey. Lots and lots of turkey.
Thanksgiving takes place on the second Monday of October in Canada and traditionally involves a large dinner to celebrate the occasion. Even though the holiday is technically on a Monday, many families will have their Thanksgiving dinner on the Saturday or Sunday of the long weekend, usually depending on which day works best for getting the family together.
Turkey is traditionally the star of the Thanksgiving feast, although ham or roast beef have been known to make an appearance, along with stuffing, potatoes, gravy, and fresh harvest vegetables. The meal is often rounded out with pumpkin and/or apple pie for dessert. Of course, many families have their own traditions that may differ.
Thanksgiving has had a long history in Canada. The earliest recorded celebration of giving thanks was in 1578 by the English explorer Martin Frobisher and his crew in present-day Nunavut. Frobisher and his crew were giving thanks to God for granting them safe passage in their journey.
Thanksgiving was officially declared a national holiday in Canada in 1879, to be held on November 6. Canadian Parliament changed Thanksgiving Day to the second Monday of October in 1957, and it has been held on that day ever since. One of the reasons given for moving the holiday from November 6 to October was to keep Thanksgiving celebrations and Remembrance Day observances from overlapping.
The Grizzly Gazette wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and a wonderful long weekend.