Thunder Bay, Ont. — The first cohort of 13 students participated in the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre Biz Kids Camp Day on Friday, showcasing their businesses and selling their products. James Ellard, the Innovation Centre’s marketing and branding specialist, says the annual summer program is a great way to expose young minds to entrepreneurship. “Being an entrepreneur is something that they can do and achieve and it’s not as scary as a lot of people may think,” Ellard said. “They learn all these different elements that go into starting a business and then when they go into high school and (post-secondary school) they have that entrepreneurial mind of all the different facets. We’ve seen them go on to start their own businesses down the road.” Ellard says each of the two groups of children, aged nine to 12, are taught a variety of business elements. “The program focuses on developing and starting their own business,” he said. “It takes the kids along the journey of brainstorming a business idea, looking at all the various expenses that they’ll incur for that business idea, and at their potential revenue. It also looks at marketing and financing.” Each participant can apply for a $20 loan, which is repaid following the camp day sales. This illustrates to the young entrepreneur how a real business works with revenue and overhead costs. This week, the group visited businesses in Thunder Bay and talked with the owners for advice and to learn what it’s like to start a business. On Friday, the young entrepreneurs set up a market at the Innovation Centre to market their wares. Ellard said the products presented were all over the map and there was a great showing of foods. “The event takes place through a lunch hour and we know everybody’s hungry,” he said. “(Conveniently,) a lot of the products revolve around food. There’s also a lot of products that are more artsy and crafty like flower bouquets and jewelry.” Anna Shih, 9, aspires to have her own jewelry business one day and created Fabulous Florals. Anna spent time in her backyard picking the best flowers for her jewelry business. “We put them in resin and we let them dry in the sunlight and under a special lamp,” she said. ”Then it dries and then it turns into a necklace or earrings. (This program ) teaches me about businesses, so I could learn how to make my own business when I grow up.” Zaejan Juan Gesta, 11, delegated his entire family to rally together for his business, Zaejan Express. Zaejan, who aspires to be a doctor or a pharmacist, served up Filipino spring rolls, wontons and pancit or noodles during the market. “This (program) is helping me with my business idea,” he said. “I came here last year, but sadly, I got sick. So we decided to give it another try and I’m very happy that we have this going on.” Zaejan plans to continue with his business from his home by taking orders beginning in October. Avery Lee, who created Dino Charms, offered an array of colourful, beaded bracelets that she has created over the last three years. “I’m really happy that I entered this camp because this is my first time being able to sell stuff and actually make real money,” she said. Avery is considering studying business when she is older. Charlie Fawcett, who aspires to be a police officer, sold out of loaves of bread that he and his mother made fresh from their family recipe for his Charlie’s Bread Bakery. “The camp was pretty hard at first and then there was getting to know everybody,” he said. “Some of the assignments were pretty hard, but at the end, it was worth it because I ended up selling out very fast, and I got about $25 in tips. I will definitely be able to pay my loan back.” The second cohort of the NWO Innovation Centre’s Biz Kids camp will begin in a couple of weeks.
Children take business journey
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
