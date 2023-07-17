At their meeting on Monday, Kipling Town Council was happy to see the town be approved for the 2023 Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program for a grant of $10,281.
CAO Gail Daku spoke about how the funds will be used for the town’s local airport.
“Right now what we’re doing is we’re expanding the area between the apron and taxiway, where we’ll be resurfacing it,” she said.
Council passed a motion to order two Watch for Children safety signs.
After a resident asked council if a sign could be put up along 7th Avenue—due to it being a busy traffic area where children play—council discussed the exact location the signs would be most effective.
Council decided to order two signs, placing one on the corner of 7th Avenue and 1st Street, and the other one on the corner of 7th Avenue and Main Street.
Councillor Don Johnson informed council that the town’s section of Highway 48—the road that goes through the municipality—has been nominated for repairs by the South East Transportation Planning Committee (SETPC).
“Our section of Highway 48 that goes through town has been nominated for segment improvement through SETPC,” he said.
The list will now be sent to the provincial planner of highways to be reviewed and decided on for approval, before any repairs are officially done.
CAO Gail Daku informed council about the different fundraising ideas that Leisure Services came up with.
The two ideas involved setting up a Chase the Ace fundraiser or organizing a progressive 50/50 draw.
Daku also asked council if they wanted to fundraise just for Kipling Arena or for all of Leisure Services facilities in the community.
Councillor Don Johnson said he will bring the suggestions back to the committee to discuss before deciding on a final idea.
A motion was passed at Monday’s meeting to put up a Handi-Van sign on Main Street in front of Borderland Co-op Food Store, that would be closest to the main doors of the store.
Council passed a motion to accept the quote from Ready Go Solutions to maintain the roof at Kipling Arena for about $23,000.
“We need to retighten the fasteners, which are the screws on the arena roof. There are also a few other areas that need to be fixed up there,” said Daku.
Council passed a motion to have the dance floor at the community hall be screened and coated to make it more clean for groups to use in town.
Kipling Winter Dance Group had expressed their concerns to council about the dance floor at the hall not being slippery enough to run their weekly dance sessions.
Council stated they reviewed the conditions of the flooring, and decided to have it screened and coated.
Council passed a motion to move forward with posting a town promotional advertisement of local businesses in the community in The Clipper.
“When we did our business survey earlier this year, our businesses told us they would like to see more group promotional advertising opportunities,” said Daku.
“We’ve tried a few thing so now we’re going to try this and see how it goes.”
The cost for local owners to include their businesses in the group ad is $25 each.
Council passed a motion to adopt the Municipal Heritage Property policy.
The policy outlines what would happen if a property were designated a municipal heritage property and if the owner asks to sell, renovate, develop, or demolish the property.
The policy was created in consultation with the Saskatchewan conservation heritage branch as a way to ensure the town doesn’t endanger its heritage properties.