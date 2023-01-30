A Quebec cabinet minister plans to table an Indigenous language protection bill this year, and he wants Nunavut’s help.
Ian Lafrenière, the minister responsible for relations with the First Nations and Inuit, said he will soon begin consultations on the legislation with Indigenous leaders and organizations in Quebec.
But after his first visit to Nunavut this week, which included a meeting with Premier P.J. Akeeagok in Iqaluit, Lafrenière said he’s also looking for insight from outside Quebec.
“We agreed to work together on this to see how we can share best practices, what we can do in Quebec,” Lafrenière said in a phone interview with Nunatsiaq News.
“I think it’s the beginning of a real good partnership.”
The Coalition Avenir government member said his proposed legislation has not begun being drafted yet, but by fall he hopes to have it tabled.
Over the past week, Lafrenière made two trips to the North.
The first was to Nunavik, where he spent Jan. 19 touring community organizations in Kangiqsualujjuaq with Mayor McCombie Annanack.
“I always ask people to decide what they want to show me, so it was his decision,” Lafrenière said.
The next day, Lafrenière was in Kuujjuaq for the presentation of the First Peoples’ Medals with Quebec Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon.
While there, Lafrenière visited the new Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre and other sites where recent construction occurred.
After a brief return to Montreal, he headed to Iqaluit Monday with representatives from Makivik Corp. That brief trip was delayed and shortened after the plane’s windshield cracked, and they were forced to land in Ottawa and take a different flight.
“P.J. was such a nice guy,” Lafrenière said of his Tuesday meeting with the Nunavut premier.
“I can see that we’ve got so much in common in terms of protecting language, culture, in terms of building issues, construction issues; I see that as promising for a partnership.”
Lafrenière said he’s interested in finding ways to improve Nunavik’s housing crisis, similar to how Nunavut is hoping to build 3,000 houses by 2030.
Akeeagok welcomed Lafrenière’s visit, stating he wants to provide the help he can in improving living and employment conditions in Nunavik.
In an email from press secretary Beth Brown, the premier acknowledged not only the geographical proximity and cultural similarity of Nunavik and Nunavut, but also the family ties that exist between people in the two regions.
“I appreciate the efforts made by Minister Lafrenière to visit Nunavut and speak with officials on best practices for supporting our Inuit communities,” Akeeagok said in a statement.
“My door is always open to politicians who value partnerships that better the North.”