The play field at Gabriola Elementary will remain closed for some time, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools staff confirmed.
In early February, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools closed the Gabriola Elementary School play field to public use to reduce activity on the deteriorated field. At the time, staff said re-opening the field to public groups would be reassessed in six weeks. Now, in mid-March, the school district says the field continues to be in “poor shape” and the closure has been extended with no date determined for a reopening. Maintenance staff are currently aerating and overseeding the play field over spring break. Staff will review the field conditions again at the beginning of May.
Meanwhile, in response to a board of directors motion that staff look into improving the field conditions at Rollo McLay Park, which stemmed from an Area B Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Committee discussion to enhance the fields to allow for soccer use as well as better conditions for softball, parks staff said a landscape contractor has been hired to commence work around the end of March or beginning of April. Work will include field levelling, aerating, topdressing and seeding.
“There will be no impact to field users while this work is being carried out as it will occur when the field is not booked for use,” Rick Daykin, RDN manager of parks services, said. “Staff will monitor the field conditions throughout the year and will close or reduce field access should they become unsafe or are causing damage to the fields due to heavy rain, snow or ice events.”
The RDN did not indicate whether or not agreements for soccer groups to use the Rollo McLay fields would be entertained following the maintenance work.