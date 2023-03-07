The number of domestic and sexual violence crisis calls to some women's agencies in the London-area more than doubled in 2022, an annual snapshot from an umbrella group for such organizations shows.
There were 10,274 calls to Anova, Atlohsa and the Woman's Rural Resource Centre in Strathroy-Caradoc for domestic and sexual violence support last year, up 54.4 per cent from the previous year, according to the 2022 snapshot released Tuesday by the London Co-ordinating Committee to End Women Abuse (LCCEWA).
"A 54 per cent increase in crisis calls is huge," said Jennifer Dunn, executive director of the London Abused Women's Centre.
"We've noticed that in the London Abused Women's Centre in the last year or two," she said, adding that the pandemic has made the need for immediate support more urgent.
Committee members say the numbers are part of a broader – and more concerning – trend of increased family violence worsened by the pandemic. Lockdown measures have made it harder for women and children trying to escape violence to find shelter.
Anova was forced to turn women away from its shelter 2,166 times in 2022 due to a lack of beds. That represents a 62 per cent increase from 2021, the snapshot shows.
"We're still turning away women and children at an alarming rate . . . and that also was mirrored as well with the emergency shelter in Strathroy," said Jessie Rodger, the agency's executive director.
Anova also is seeing an increase in the severity of violence against women and children, a trend Rodger said started during the pandemic.
"People were waiting longer to get help because they were scared, because they were dealing with COVID, because everything was locked down," she said. "We're hearing some pretty horrifying stories of violence."
Community members and politicians gathered Tuesday in the Labatt lounge at London’s Covent Garden Market for the launch of the co-ordinating commitee’s fifth annual snapshot.
Committee leaders hope the latest data, pulled from various agencies supporting the most vulnerable, spurs a conversation about the complexity of social issues facing Londoners and the level of commitment needed to address them.
At My Sisters’ Place, staff increasingly are seeing the fallout of rising food insecurity and a lack of housing in the city. More people are relying on the agency and London Coffee House for meals, said Karna Trentman, director of community services at CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services.
“We were serving more than 200 people between both settings, and a lot of them are seniors,” she said.
“We’re also really concerned about people's housing and lack of housing. We're seeing people in desperate situations," said Trentman, noting many are sleeping in tents and are struggling to stay in shelters due to their mental health and addiction needs.
Community leaders on Tuesday emphasized how solutions to social problems require engagement and support from all corners of the city.
“Responding to gender-based violence and violence against women is not just a role that organizations like Anova have to play," Rodger said.
It’s an issue police, the food bank and organizations such as the Canadian Mental Health Association have to address as well, she said.
“We are all sort of touched by this, and we are all responding to the crisis, so much so that we now need to have even more co-ordinated access to how we are going to respond to create a solution to keep people safer.”
