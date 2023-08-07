For the first time in more than 100 years, this fall, the halls of Beamsville District Secondary School will have no students.
As the Town of Lincoln looks to the future of the site, Niagara this Week spoke with the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre about the old building.
According to the museum, it all started in 1912 when the Board of Education of Beamsville was searching for a space to build a “four-room high school.”
The new school was to be built in response to the area’s rapidly increasing population.
Three sites were offered, and after much debate from board members and townspeople, a site on the east side of North Street, opposite of May Street, was chosen (this was called the Fleming site).
According to the architect, Walter William LaChance, the building would be 238,000 cubic feet, and cost $30,000 to build. At the time, it was considered one of the most economical plans ever designed for a rural school.
It is reported that LaChance felt in addition to ordinary classrooms, every high school building should have laboratories for sciences, rooms for manual training, an art room, a library, offices and especially an assembly hall.
The official opening of the school was held on Feb. 14, 1919.
Designed to hold 100 students, the school was built by Lution E. Huntsman, a local contractor.
It was built using limestone from the Queenston Quarries, and brick transported by horse and wagon from the Beamsville Brick and Tile Company.
It features a large staircase, four smooth columns, and four cartouches, which protrude above the roofline.
The high school consisted of three floors.
The first floor, also known as the basement, was only four to five feet below grade, with windows above grade along three sides of the building. This floor held the gymnasium, agriculture classroom, locker rooms, and washrooms.
On the second floor were two classrooms, a museum at the back of the building, and an assembly hall at the front, which was accessed by stairs at the front, as well as by interior stairs on the north and south ends of the building. Those stairs are still used today.
The third floor contained the principal’s office and library, a teacher’s room, a science room with a pantry, a commercial room with a combined typewriter, work room, lunchroom and a combined physical and chemical laboratory science room with tables for experiments, and a dark room.
At the grand opening, MPP Thomas Marshall called the opening a “red-letter day for Beamsville.”
“Your splendid building is beyond anything I have seen in any town of this size,” he said.
Then, Huntsman presented the keys to the building to board members.
Local entertainment was provided, and refreshments were served by board members’ wives.
It is said 1,500 people attended the opening.
But by 1920, there were 175 students in the school built for 100.
As young men and women returned from the First World War, they looked to further their education. In response, the school offered five night classes.
On Dec. 16, 1921, additional land was purchased, and by 1924 a community hall was added to the south side of the school at a cost of $90,000. The hall could seat 700 people, and there were classrooms along each side of the hall.
There were no more additions to the school until 1956 when a two-storey addition was added on the north side of the original building.
In 1963, the third and final wing was built, and the school was renamed to Beamsville District Secondary School.