CENTRE WELLINGTON – The Fergus Golf Club subdivision is officially one step closer to reality.
Approved during a council meeting Monday afternoon, the rezoning approval paves the way for 118 high-end estate homes on half-acre lots in a proposed private subdivision, south of Wellington Road 19 between Second and Third Line.
“We believe that this residential development will make a positive contribution to the community,” said Cheryl Shindruk, who delegated for the developers during the meeting. “Certainly from the point of view of meeting housing needs, not only in this community but more broadly.”
The staff recommendation also suggested council support the county in giving the appropriate approvals, subject to a six-page list of conditions outlined in the report- all of which were agreed to during the meeting.
“We understand the concerns in the surrounding community regarding the potential impact on wells, and we are committed to the monitoring program that is recommended in the report,” said Shindruk.
Developers have also agreed to install a chain link fence and tree buffer to separate the properties from existing properties and are “supportive” of providing additional signage and educational material for future residents to “ensure they’re aware of the farm and are respectful of its operations.”
But Coun. Barb Lustgarten-Evoy had concerns about who would take care of the subdivision’s residents if the developer doesn't make good on its promises.
“The expertise is great but are those resources finite with regards to supporting everyone that would be affected by a (big mistake),” said Lustgarten-Evoy. “(It’s important we ensure this) in the event that something as important as the farmer's fields or the wood itself is somehow negatively affected.”
According to town staff, the municipality would take over water operations if the developer fails to supply appropriate services.
Integrating into an existing 18-hole golf course built in 2000, communal water and wastewater services for both developments will be on the north parcel with the golf course.
Lustgarten-Evoy also asked how the town would monitor how many trees are being removed and how to guarantee an appropriate amount is replanted.
“I am genuinely concerned that the homeowners along that area won’t have a voice if there’s a great number of trees removed,” said Lustgarten-Evoy. “I would just want to make sure that as we move forward we make sure that there's communication.”
Township staff said a typical barrier is 4.5 metres and that “there’s more than enough room” to construct an appropriate tree barrier.
At a previous public meeting, residents shared that they thought the development was too large and that the area lacked the appropriate infrastructure to support an influx of new residents and traffic.
Another public information centre meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11.
“We understand that some people didn't receive notice of the last public information centre,” said Shindruk. “So we're going to take some additional efforts to ensure that (residents are) aware that it's happening and can attend.”
The proposal requires further approval from the County of Wellington before it can go ahead.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.