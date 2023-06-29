The RDCK is looking at tweaking the governance of the West Kootenay’s transit system in ways that would improve the public’s say in how the system is run and make planning more efficient.
“The current governance structure does not engage most Regional District West Kootenay Transit funding service stakeholders at an appropriate time in the decision-making process,” wrote Research Analyst Tom Dool about the current governance system.
Making matters worse is the set-up of the West Kootenay Transit Committee, a body of three elected officials from each regional district and one from Nelson. The committee has no budget-making authority. While it’s charged with approving Transit’s plans, all those decisions have to be ratified by the two boards and council months later.
Dool offers two new governance models for the board to consider: one would see a single governing body made up of all elected officials from all councils; the second would break it down into three separate local bodies for Castlegar and area, Kootenay Lake (plus all municipalities), and the Slocan Valley-North Shore area. Each model of representation has advantages and drawbacks. He notes none of the proposed models are mutually exclusive, and any final model could mix-and-match particulars.
The overall goal should be to make better use of directors’ and councillors’ time, better consultation with the public and participation of stakeholder groups, more efficient planning and budgeting, strengthening regional cooperation, and clearer lines of authority.
Public input
The document also calls for greater public participation in governance. Currently, there’s no formal process for stakeholders like Selkirk College, seniors societies, or social service organizations to participate.
So Dool proposes a body to provide public input on issues such as service levels, transit-related matters, and future planning.
“A Transit Ridership Advisory Committee would give service participants and ridership a direct form of engagement as opposed to the current model, which involves engagement through the media or other agencies,” Dool states, noting it would “not perform a governance role.”
“The establishment of a ridership advisory committee is intended to address a critical gap by providing recommendations to the governance body based on the needs and observations of the ridership.”
Whatever model the board chooses, Dool said it should be done to with an eye to improving the decision-making process and timing for officials, to improve understanding of the board’s service level expectations, and foster better coordination so board decisions can be implemented in a more timely fashion.
The various political bodies would still retain budget authority under any model.
The board didn’t select any particular model suggested by Dool, but directed staff to report back on the steps needed to establish both the Transit Service and Ridership Advisory committees, and a timeline for when it could be accomplished.