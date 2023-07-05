ST. MARY’S – Municipal infrastructure improvements are pushing the public agenda in St. Mary’s these days, as district council expects to juggle a set of new projects this summer.
At the June 21 committee of the meeting, Municipal Clerk Mallory Fraser — who was also recently appointed municipal accessibility coordinator — reported that St. Mary’s has secured an $115,347 grant from the federal government’s Enabling Accessibility Fund.
According to the program’s criteria, funding is available to communities that undertake projects to make their workplaces and public spaces more accessible to persons with disabilities — enabling them to take part in community activities, programs and services and access employment.
The new money, Fraser said, will be used to install accessible doors throughout the Recplex and at Sherbrooke Public Library. The work will be completed during the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan reported that the request for tenders to upgrade the municipality’s Recplex were issued on June 21.
“A lot of that work is to re-side the Recplex and make any repairs to the frame of the wall on one side,” she told the committee of the whole meeting. “We are trying to do it in stints, because it is expensive. That project also includes other aspects, including updates to the sprinkler system... if the funding allows.”
Earlier in June, the municipality received a $32,000 grant from the provincial Rink Revitalization Fund (RRF) to pay approximately one-third of the $96,000 cost. The remaining two-thirds will be covered by municipal funds. The work is expected to get underway during the last week in August.
Finally, council approved spending $10,700 to hire Amherst engineering firm G.A. Isenor Consulting Limited to conduct the municipality’s first water rate study since 2017. The project — a requisite stage in the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board’s determination of new water rates for the area — will get underway in the next several weeks.