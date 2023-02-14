The Thornbury BIA will not be switching to an assessment-based levy for its membership.
At its meeting on Feb. 13, The Blue Mountains council received a letter from the BIA chair, Sarah Beveridge, advising the town that the BIA did not wish to proceed with a change to how its annual levy is assessed on its membership.
At its meeting on Feb. 1, the BIA board of directors voted against proceeding with a switch to the levy system.
“The board agreed that this decision would allow the new board time to 1) plan and educate themselves about the process, 2) move through the upcoming OBIAA Training Session with Director Kay Matthews on March 1, 2023, 3) discuss this process with the membership (any new businesses) to familiarize them prior to moving forward, 4) assess the min/max numbers comparatively looking at other municipalities,” Beveridge said in the letter. “Consideration of the current economic climate was also expressed regarding inflation, and increased rents that many of our business members continue to face after the pandemic. It was noted that the notion of an increased Levy, in any form at this time, would be difficult for many.”
The BIA will stick with its current funding formula that sees the budget for the year set and an equal levy charged to each BIA member. In 2022, BIA members paid just over $850.
Under an assessment-based system, the assessed value of a property in the BIA jurisdiction would have been used to determine the BIA levy. Council had the ability to set minimums and maximums to avoid huge disparities in the levy amounts charged to BIA members.
In 2019, the BIA board of directors at that time approached the town about switching to the assessment-based system. The issue stalled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the formal request from the then-board remained in place. Town staff recently made a presentation about the possible change to the new BIA board in advance of the board making a decision about the previous board’s request.
At the Feb. 13 meeting, council passed a resolution to stick with the current system.
“The BIA has advised this is not something they wish to consider at this time,” said Clerk Corrina Giles.