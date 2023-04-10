The federal government’s new sustainable agriculture plan shows it is listening to Canadian farmers, says the president of Keystone Agricultural Producers.
On Thursday, the federal and provincial governments announced $221 million in funding for farming initiatives in Manitoba under the new Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).
“The program definitely identifies and shows the government’s commitment to agriculture with the additional money,” Jill Verwey, who was elected president of KAP in January, told the Sun.
Keystone Agricultural Producers is Manitoba’s general farm policy organization, which seeks to provide a unified voice for farmers on issues that affect agriculture.
A representative from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will attend an April 14 meeting of the KAP advisory council, Verwey said.
“Engagement from that level, and the commitment they’ve shown with increased funding, is positive for agriculture,” she said.
Some of the programming being launched under the Sustainable CAP in Manitoba includes a focus on expanding business opportunities, investing in sustainable practices throughout the sector, and strengthening the resiliency of the food chain, according to a joint press release from the federal and Manitoba governments Thursday.
Programs were developed in consultation with industry partners who shared their thoughts on research, innovation and market development, emergency preparedness and technology advancement.
One of the initiatives, the Resilient Agricultural Landscape program, will fund on-farm projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Eligible applicants include community pastures, agricultural Crown land forage leaseholders, First Nations and Métis communities and farmers outside of watershed district boundaries.
Business risk-management programs have also been expanded under the Sustainable CAP, which came into effect April 1.
Manitoba’s farmers and processors are key contributors to the province’s economy and to the international agri-food chain, said Manitoba’s Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson.
“Our government is committed to supporting this industry through targeted programming while they work to sustainably feed the world, right here at home,” he stated in the release. “I look forward to future investments that will support Manitoba agricultural operations.”
In a statement sent to the Sun on Tuesday, Ross Romaniuk, Johnson’s press secretary, said the province is always looking for ways to improve and modernize agricultural policies for the benefit of Manitobans.
“Our business risk-management programs require frequent examination to ensure they meet the needs of agricultural producers and work in the best interests of people across the province,” Romaniuk said.
No specific details on other programming were available at press time, but Romaniuk said additional information will be announced soon.
The Sustainable CAP will ensure that producers, ranchers and processors reach their full potential and have access to new markets for their products, said federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.
“Building a resilient and productive sector in Manitoba will help Canada remain a world leader in sustainable agriculture,” she stated in the release.
Engagement with producers is something Verwey hopes will continue with Ottawa and Manitoba.
“I hope that going forward, we’ll have that continued collaboration to ensure that our voices are heard as producers with regards to decisions that they’re making and how it’s impacting farmers on the ground,” she said.
The Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports agri-food and agri-products sectors. It includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.
Manitoba’s agriculture website says Sustainable CAP programs will open for scheduled intakes over the coming weeks.