Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has approved the award of the Request for Proposals for Community Improvement Plan development to Re:public Urbanism to be funded from the Community Improvement Plan Reserve Fund.
Re:public Urbanism, pronounced as Republic Urbanism, is an urban planning consultancy specializing in community planning, strategy, and design.
The township’s Official Plan states that the goal of the community improvement polices is to enable the township to undertake community improvement plans and facilitate community improvement activities to maintain the township as a desirable community for residents and tourists, to encourage new economic opportunities by fostering a positive environment for private investment and to carry out improvements within the financial capabilities of the municipality.
The ten submissions received were reviewed and scored based on the criteria included in the RFP document.
Re:public Urbanism submitted their proposal in partnership with Parcel Economics. Council heard the two firms provide expertise in community design, planning and economic development.
“The Community Improvement Plan is different than capital projects, in terms of roads and that type of thing,” said Marnie Venditti, Director of Planning and Development for the township. “So to begin with the Community Improvement Plan, a big component of it is public input and understanding areas the community wants to focus on in terms of community improvement, so it can include programs for façade improvement, can include the reductions for building permits for types of development the township wants to see, it can include different things related to property standards and property improvements, different ways of incenting the type of development that we want to see in different areas of the township. This is very much a community driven process. Significant component of the project is consultation with the community groups and with the different areas, understanding different incentives that that might be available.
One of the things that the submission did recognize and what we’ve spoken about at the council table before is that not just the settlement areas can benefit from the community improvement, that the rural area as a whole should be reviewed for potential incentive programs, or what can we do to improve the township as a whole, not just focus on the settlement areas.”
The approved 2023 operating budget included $35,000 to retain a consultant to prepare a Community Improvement Plan for the township. The submitted value for the work is $68,700.00 plus the non-recoverable portion of HST, being a total cost of $69,909.26.
The balance in the Community Improvement Plan reserve fund is currently $191,989. After providing funding for the plan, the balance remaining will be $122,080.
“It’s more of a grassroots program to look at how we mobilize our local resources and how we can improve the local areas, what it is they want to see and identifying based on the priorities of the different project areas, what programs are the best suited to achieve what they’re hoping to achieve,” said Venditti.
