During the M.D. of Taber Council meeting for August 15, the R.C.M.P. delegation provided a report.
For the month of July 2023, the R.C.M.P. received 214 service calls, with 198 of those being within the M.D. of Taber. One immediate roadside suspension for impaired driving was also issued.
The R.C.M.P. also had 21 Criminal Code violations within the M.D. as well as 64 9-1-1 hangups in the M.D. of Taber, 10 in Barnwell, and seven in Vauxhall, making a total of 81. There were also 20 criminal record checks and four fingerprint checks done.
In terms of patrols, there were 26 in Barnwell, 41 in Vauxhall, 13 in Enchant, 27 in Grassy Lake, 13 in Hays, five at the M.D. of Taber Campground, two at the Forks Campground, nine in Enchant, one in Chin, zero in Hays, and zero at Grassy Lake, making for a total of 17 park/campground patrols and a total of 137 patrols in the M.D. of Taber.
There were 21 violation tickets written within the M.D. of Taber and 22 ITU violation tickets, making a total of 43 violation tickets.
The R.C.M.P. delegation also reported that on July 1, Victims Services went to the Taber Police Service so the organization is now called Taber Police Victims Services. The coverage, the delegation said, is the same, but the transition involving the province will take place on April 1, 2024, and the province is looking at regionalizing Victim Services.