An Iqaluit restaurant and bar has been fined and handed a three-day license suspension after pleading guilty to violations of Nunavut’s Liquor Act.
The Storehouse Bar and Grill, attached to the Frobisher Inn, pleaded guilty to two offences, according to a news release from the Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Board: permitting intoxicated persons to remain on the licensed premises, and one charge of allowing quarrelsome and disorderly conduct to take place on the licensed premises.
Board chairperson Valerie Inukpak said in the release that liquor license holders are obligated to comply with territorial rules and ensure patrons are safely and responsibly consuming alcohol.
“It is particularly concerning when licence holders continue to serve alcohol to persons who are already clearly intoxicated,” she said.
“The board also has concerns about the lack of adequate security on these licensed premises and expects the licence holder to address that concern.”
According to the board decision, Storehouse is required to pay $9,000 in fines for the violations. Also, its liquor license will be suspended this week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, meaning the taps will be shut off for its wing night and weekend DJ dance parties.
Additionally, Storehouse’s staff have been ordered to undergo a server training course within the next 60 days.