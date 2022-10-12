What started out as a routine maintenance check on a fire hydrant by the Keyano Centre has become an increasingly troublesome issue that led to the residents of Derrick and Sunset Crescents being left without water for a few hours on Sept. 27.
As part of the yearly maintenance schedule, the valve on the fire hydrant on the east side of Main Street by the Keyano Centre was checked toward the end of August to ensure that it opened and closed properly, but the valve wouldn’t open. Public Works dug down around the hydrant to investigate the issue and found what turned out to be groundwater gushing out of the excavation. The excess water was removed, and the situation was reassessed.
The hydrant in question was very old, and with the valve not working correctly, the decision was made to replace the hydrant entirely. The placement of this hydrant makes excavation work very tricky as there are other utility lines in close proximity.
There was a valve break on the hydrant while it was being worked on during the afternoon of Sept. 27, making it necessary to shut down the water to the hydrant so the break could be repaired. Unfortunately, this also meant shutting down the water to Derrick and Sunset Crescents without the possibility of being able to give advance warning to the residents of those streets. Public Works was able to restore water service within a few hours.
Public Works is working hard to complete this fire hydrant replacement and ensure that Swan Hills’ fire system infrastructure is ready to respond when needed.