Two exhibits are opening at the Humboldt and District Gallery.
Calling and Micro & Macro of the Boreal Forest debuted May 2.
Calling features the beautifully crafted and thoughtfully meditative fibre works of Saskatchewan artist Hanna Yokozawa Farquharson, the gallery said in a release.
"Her approach creates a sense of peace and calm in the viewer while also stimulating a conversation between Japanese and Canadian cultures, forging an intimate connection between two places."
Micro & Macro of the Boreal Forest, by Greg Allen and Jeff Meldrum, features a mixture of paintings and photography set in the wilderness of Northern Saskatchewan.
"Greg Allen paints the intricacies of the moss covering boulders along the shoreline of boreal forest lakes, while Jeff Meldrum sets up camera traps to capture wildlife interacting with his artistic interventions in the landscape," the gallery said. "By showcasing the two works together, the artists hope to prompt viewers to consider the complexity of the ecology, systems both big and small."
Calling was curated by Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery.
Funding for these two exhibits was provided by SaskLotteries, Sask culture, and Department of Canadian Heritage. It has toured through Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils' Arts on the Move Program and is brought to Humboldt by the Humboldt Area Arts Council.
These two exhibits are on display until June 23.