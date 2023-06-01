Bonnetts Energy Centre now offers sensory kits it says will enhance accessibility and enjoyment for patrons of its events.
The kits comprise of noise-softening headphones, UV-rated sunglasses, fidget tools and a communication-style lanyard.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this amenity to ensure the comfort of all guests,” said Catherine Ridgeway, city director of events and entertainment.
She said many venues have sensory rooms, but there is no space to accommodate a sensory room at Bonnetts so the kits are being used as an alternative.
The kits are available to free to rent during the shows and sporting events at the Bonnetts and Bowes.
The kits were first launched on May 15 during the Blippi – The Wonderful World Tour show, where they all were used.
Currently, Bonnetts Energy Centre has 10 sensory kits available.
“We recommend that you book them ahead of time,” said Ridgeway. She added, “If we see that the demand is really high, we'll get more.”
She noted that the demand is high at children’s shows and that items like the communication style lanyard can help children at shows.
“Some folks that may come to the venue may be nonverbal or have issues with their hearing, and so we wanted our staff to be able to recognize that right away and be able to deal with them appropriately.
“Say if there were a lost child or wearing a lanyard saying they’re non-communicative, then we'd know how to deal with them differently than somebody else with a different sensory issue.”
Ridgeway says the feedback from the community has been very positive and has been something wanted by the community.
“We're always looking for opportunities to be more inclusive.”