WALKERTON – Owen Riegling has a remarkable list of credentials for someone who’s still in what would be the early stages of their career for most musicians.
Riegling, 24, grew up in Mildmay and presently lives in Walkerton. The Sacred Heart School grad attended Fanshawe College in London and the Ontario Institute of Audio Recording Technology.
“Smoke Man (his debut release) was my third semester project,” he confided.
He’s has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at the Country Music Association of Ontario Awards. The 11th Annual CMAOntario Awards are taking place on Sunday, June 4 at Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton.
His debut EP was Empty Room in 2020. In 2022, he was the Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase winner, where he had the opportunity to play the main stage.
As part of Country Music Week at the 2022 CCMA Awards, he took part in the Diamonds In The Rough showcase, playing two sets throughout the weekend. He will also perform at the CMAOntario Awards on June 4.
The CMAOntario Awards acknowledge the talent and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 19 categories.
Riegling’s website says he “picked up a guitar at age 11 and never looked back.” As he recalls, it was an electric guitar from Sears. And there were a few bumps in the road along the way. For a brief time around age 13, he said he was more interested in sports and video games. However, at around age 14, his interest in writing songs returned, and continues stronger than ever.
When asked about his musical influences, the country music star said he’s interested in many genres.
“I’m excited for the new music,” Riegling said.
He grew up listening – on a red Walkman, he notes – to the Steve Miller Band and Green Day. At his grandparents’ he listened to AM 920 – Merle Haggard, George Jones and Willie Nelson.
“I fell in love with the music of Eric Church,” Riegling said, commenting that he likes the way Church writes songs.
And he still listens to Steve Miller and “good, lyrical stuff.”
Although he listens to all kinds of music, it’s country music that “feels the most natural.”
“It’s an honest representation of who I am and who I want to be … the songs are about real people,” Riegling said.
He expressed pride in his small town roots and said he appreciates the support from the community he grew up in.
Riegling is looking forward to an exciting summer, performing at Music in the Fields and Boots and Hearts, as well as at other venues. And he’s been working on “a bunch of cool songs” he’ll soon be releasing.