WINGHAM – The much-needed safety aspect of the Josephine Street sidewalk extension project to provide walkways to the busy corner at Highway 4 (near McDonald’s) outweighed the extra costs associated with completing the changes after North Huron council found out that the public works department was requesting an additional $57,133.10.
Initially, the township budgeted $50,000. The new total for the improvements is now $107,133.10.
Director of Public Works and Facilities Gregg Furtney prepared the report. He was in the gallery at the May 15 meeting to answer any questions from council.
The matter came to North Huron before being presented to Huron County Council for final approval.
The county’s plans included improving the existing sidewalks, adding additional sidewalks, adding Pedestrian Crossings, adding a turning lane into the McDonald’s Plaza, and conducting a review and correcting the entrance from Josephine Street into the Tim Horton’s Plaza. The entry into the Tim Horton’s Plaza needs to be delineated correctly and meet the county’s entrance standards for a commercial entrance.
With the help of RJ Burnside and Associates Limited, Huron County recently released a request for proposal (RFP) to complete this project. The project is to be completed in 2023. County staff is preparing to take a report to county council shortly that will outline the RFP results and award the contract.
The RFP results shared with North Huron staff revealed that the selected contractor provided a bid higher than the county’s original budget.
Unfortunately, the approved budgeted amount for the North Huron share of the project (sidewalks) is not sufficient. North Huron staff had initially asked the council for $50,000 for the project.
These funds from the Federal Gas Tax Reserve Fund will be contingent on whether Huron County council awards the contract to the selected contractor.
Coun. Mitch Wright asked about the process, wondering if the initial dollar amount requested in the 2023 budget was an internal or county ask.
Furtney replied, “My understanding is that this number, unfortunately, was a placeholder for this project. After the RFP came back from the county, the number that you have before you now…is reflective in the tender that the county staff wish to present to county council…I can’t give you any rationale as to why the placeholder was there.”
Counc. Anita Van Hittersum asked if the funds from the gas tax reserves were allocated to something else or if it was “just sitting there.”
Furtney said, “My understanding is that the Federal Gas Tax Reserve Fund does have funds sitting there for us to use. I don’t, unfortunately, know at this time what that balance is, but the funds are there for us to go forward with this project.”
He went on to say that this project is a Huron County initiative. Therefore, the whole project could be cancelled if they do not move forward with the motion (to pay the extra money).
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer weighed in on the conversation, agreeing with the questions about the process and that they need to work on a better one moving forward. He added that this particular safety issue needs to be addressed sooner than later.
“There are pedestrians that are walking down that highway,” said Falconer, “so we have to keep that in mind too, this is a safety issue.”
Council ultimately chose the safety of the pedestrians over the extra costs and approved the motion as presented.
This matter still needs final approval from Huron County before moving forward.