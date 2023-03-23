The Royal Canadian Legion Mohawk Chapter 219 will mark a huge milestone this weekend. The Legion’s president said he’s excited to finally be able to honour the 15 founding members of the branch at a gala Saturday night at the Legion Hall.
“It’s more like I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Royal Canadian Legion Mohawk Branch 219 president Ray Deer said. “It’s been a lot of work and we have put in a lot of effort to make this a memorable occasion.”
The branch, which was founded in 1953, also placed photos of the original 15 founding members on banners – all World War II vets who have now passed away, Deer said – on lampposts on the River Road leading to the Legion this week.
The charter members to be honoured are Peter “Cyclone” Taylor, Joseph Horne, Ernie Jacobs, Angus Marquis, Percy Douglas, Louis Johnson, Paul Johnson, Michael White. Michael Peterson, Lester Deer, Laurence Regis, Ernest Montour, Peter Angus, Louis Bush and Matthew Diabo.
“When I look at it, I feel pride. I feel ecstatic. I’m excited that we will be able to honour those 15 founding members with plaques to be given to their families,” said Deer, adding that despite the joyous occasion, it will feel bittersweet.
“Some of our elders have passed away and we would have liked to honour them before they passed, but it wasn’t to be,” he said.
Deer had hoped to hold a gala a couple of years ago to honour the 15 charter members, but the pandemic stifled those pans, he said.
The branch was founded officially on January 9, 1953, but the 15 charter members began meeting unofficially two years before the charter was handed down.
The festivities Saturday night will include a colour guard presentation and a few other surprises, Deer said.
For now, though, he’s just trying to get all the details in order.
“On Saturday, I’m going to rest,” he quipped. “After we have the run-through, I’ll feel a little more relaxed. We’re almost there.”
Deer said he hopes for a big crowd, given the level of armed-forces service that many community members have under their belts.
“We have a lot of veterans in Kahnawake, from both sides of the border. We have so many veterans we could have put a banner on every lamppost in town,” he said.
The Kahnawake Legion Branch 219 70th-anniversary gala will be held Saturday evening. For more information or to get tickets to the event, please contact the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 219, Kahnawake at 450-638-1051.