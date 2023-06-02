When eight youth and four adults travel to visit the Innu community of La Romaine this month, they hope that Kanesatake’s generosity will help them gift a distinctly Kanien’kehá:ka souvenir.
The group is hoping to bring lacrosse equipment, including 90 lacrosse sticks – enough for every student at the community’s school.
“This would mean the world to me if we could bring something good to a community up north,” said Al Harrington, who will be accompanying his children Nation and Sage Harrington on the exchange. “We could show good faith that we will bring the game to them, so the youth up there have sticks and some equipment so they can play.”
There’s no risk of the equipment not being put to good use – youth from La Romaine have already visited Kanesatake as part of a trip to the area around six months ago to see a Montreal Canadiens’ game, and lacrosse was a hit.
“It was really, really fun,” said Tess Lalonde, who is coordinating the upcoming trip, which will begin on June 21 for five nights. “They went back with good souvenirs, but they didn’t get a stick. And we thought wow, what a good gift.”
Lalonde, who also helped the two communities connect last time around, attended a scrimmage at Ratihén:te High School as part of that visit, where she was reminded how important lacrosse is to the community. “It was an eye-opener how talented Kanehsata’kehró:non are in lacrosse,” she said.
The Innu youth were also treated to a visit to Kahnawake, where they enjoyed a meal of goose.
Lalonde is pleased to be able to give youth in Kanesatake a chance to visit La Romaine in return.
“Everything is just coming together,” she said. “You put good things out in the universe and that’s what comes back.”
The trip is made possible in large part due to the efforts of Alison Carpenter, who raised nearly $6,000 for the trip.
“The way this came out, it was very organic, but it was rooted in case and friendship and connection and learning,” said Carpenter.
A psychotherapist and lecturer who is not Indigenous, Carpenter was introduced to Lalonde through her friendships with Kanehsata’kehró:non Wanda Gabriel and daughter Pamela Gabriel-Ferland. She was looking for a way to contribute to the fight against colonialism, and helping communities forge connections seemed like a worthy cause.
“I was so happy to be able to do something that actually made a difference to giving wings to this thing that was a great idea,” she said.
Meanwhile, Kanesatake youth are looking forward to sharing and learning across cultural lines.
“I’m looking forward to fishing and the general provisions they do there,” said Nation, 15.
“I feel pretty happy because we’re expanding the culture of lacrosse and the game, so it doesn’t completely die out where we are right now, because there’s little lacrosse going on here at the moment.”
“It’s going to be awesome, I think,” agreed Sage, 13. “It’s a good opportunity to teach them more about lacrosse.”
The group is also accepting money to help fund meals, given the high cost of food in the region. Those who wish to donate lacrosse equipment or additional funds to the group can contact Al Harrington.
“If we reach this goal, I think the kids that are going on this trip, I think it’s going to be very meaningful with this exchange and leaving the medicine game to the community up there,” said Al.