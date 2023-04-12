Mayor Wilson and Councillor LaBerge absent.
Delegations
Executive Director Michelle Jones from Community Futures Yellowhead East (CFYE) presented CFYE’s Annual Stakeholder Report to Council via Zoom. The report summarized CFYE’s programs and initiatives, and a review of the organization’s performance and activities in 2022.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed one RFD:
· National Volunteer Week: National Volunteer Week in Canada lands on April 16 – 22 for 2023. This year the theme is “Volunteering Weaves Us Together”. Council passed a motion to proclaim April 16 – 22 as National Volunteer Week in Swan Hills.
Taxation Review
Council reviewed and discussed the 2023 budget along with the proposed municipal tax increase to meet the Town’s rising costs due to factors such as an increase in police funding costs as per the province’s police funding model, rising fuel prices, and escalating prices of goods and services. Council agreed on the need for a 2% increase in municipal taxes to account for these added costs and plans to approve the finalized 2023 operating and capital budgets at the April 12 Town Council meeting.
CAO Report
· Working on logistics with Trinus and Bell regarding getting the SuperNet for the town office.
· Working on the joint use and planning agreement with Pembina Hills.
· Continued working with the Town’s financial auditor on the year-end financial statements.
· Working on the Final Budget and taxation preparations.
· Completed the year-end Safety Codes Council internal audit, and it has been approved by the Safety Codes Council.
Operations And Infrastructure
· The reservoir project is still at a standstill as we await the new gas regulator. This delay will not affect water quality or supply in any way.
· PW has been focused on snow removal, as well as preparations for spring runoff during this reporting period.
· PW has installed video surveillance at the Reservoir, PW shop, and the Water Treatment Plant. There have been a few incidents of vandalism of late.
· PW is currently recruiting for the Supervisor position.
In-Camera
· After an in-camera session Council passed a motion to approve the appointment of Brent Cmoc to the Economic Development Committee for a term of three years.