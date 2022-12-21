As a follow-up to our previous story on MP Martin Shields’ statements about Bill C-18 in the House of Commons, many other politicians engaged in a lively debate with Shields over the views he has on this bill. The first politician to engage was Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and MP for Winnipeg North (Manitoba).
“Madam Speaker, it is like following a bouncing ball. The Conservative Party said that it liked the Australian model, and put that in its campaign platform. The Liberal legislation is a reflection of the Australian model, and now the Conservative Party is saying that it does not support Bill C-18. The member says that, well, they want to be there for the smaller community newspapers, but a question was just raised that indicated that there has been a greater uptake than expected in the Australian example and community newspapers have benefited by it. However, the Conservative Party, even though its members talk about the community newspapers, what they are really talking about is empowering Facebook and Google search engines to distribute the money how they feel is appropriate and that they will work with different media. I wonder if the member does not realize that it is a pretty hard ball to follow because the Conservatives are bouncing all over the place on a very important issue.”
Shields retorted by stating it’s rather simple for him to follow the flow of logic that him and his other Conservative Party members have when it comes to this bill.
“Madam Speaker, I always appreciate a question from the member across the way. I do not have any problem following the bouncing ball, like that one we see in hockey games, where we watch the ball and which cup it ends in, and people figure it out and get to win a prize. I can follow that one. The member needs some more practice at that one because I can follow that bouncing ball. I will give another example of where the legislation had a problem. Where was the Indigenous piece in this? In my father’s weekly newspaper, there was a gentleman. He was a war veteran, Indigenous from the Kainai reserve. He started a weekly newspaper with support from my father, a weekly paper, the first one on the Kainai Blackfoot nation, and it was a struggle. This piece of legislation did not have it in there. Why not? Why was it not there?”
Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, MP for Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot Québec, was the next politician to question Shields.
“Madam Speaker, Le Clairon, Le Courrier de Saint-Hyacinthe, Boom FM, Journal Mobiles, Radio Acton, La Voix de l’Est, La Pensée de Bagot, NousTV and TVME are the local and regional media in my riding. I want to pay tribute to them. They do incredible work. Some of them are community media. However, they are only scraping by. Not everything is rosy. We need them. They are essential for bringing us the latest news on events, local culture, artists, sports teams, and what elected officials are up to. We need them because these stories do not make national broadcasts and national news. That is why we need information about what is happening in the area and the region. What are we now telling them? We are telling them to give up, to let the digital giants dominate this market, crush them, and suck them dry. Well, I am saying no. That would be suicide. Why does my colleague not understand this?”
Shields expressed his agreement with the statement laid out by Savard-Tremblay.
“Madam Speaker, I think that is just what I said. I am not sure what he missed in that, but I said this is a piece of legislation that is going to leave them crumbs to do what the member wants and what I want. It is not going to leave them what we think they deserve. This legislation is just not going to do it.”
Finally, Lori Idlout, MP for Nunavut, stepped up to the bat to ask Shields a question in regard to the statement about Bill C-18.
“Uqaqtittiji, Jeanette Ageson, with the Independent Online News Publishers of Canada, is quoted as saying that, with these amendments, small newsrooms that are operated by start-up entrepreneurial journalists would have been left out of opportunities to negotiate with web giants. Can the member explain the discrepancy between the Independent Online News Publishers of Canada and how he understands this bill to be?”
Once again, Shields agreed with some of the issues that she laid out in her question.
“Madam Speaker, I appreciated the time that the member and I worked on the Indigenous Committee together. She brings a unique perspective, and I very much appreciated working with her on the Indigenous Committee. She is exactly right in saying what the amendment did not do, which was go far enough to fix that. That is what we worked for. It was an amendment that would have given that type of production the ability to negotiate, but it has been left out because it does not qualify.”