A vigil to honour a young Nunavut woman who police say was the victim of a homicide earlier this week will be held Thursday in Ottawa.
On Sunday, 22-year-old Savanna Pikuyak, originally from Sanirajak, was found dead in an apartment in Nepean in the west end of Ottawa.
Nikolas Ibey, 33, was charged with second-degree murder, Ottawa Police Service said in a news release.
Thursday’s vigil is set to take place at 7 p.m. at 34 Woodvale Green, where Pikuyak’s body was found and where she had resided for about a week after moving to Ottawa to begin studies at Algonquin College.
Joan Deibs, who said she was a friend of Pikuyak, organized the vigil through a #JusticeForSavanna event on Facebook. More than 120 people have replied to the event.
“Let’s gather to honour her, and let her know we won’t forget her,” the event description reads.
Pikuyak’s mother, Sheba Pikuyak, told Nunatsiaq News on Tuesday that she’ll remember her daughter as someone who was “smart, bright” and “had a heart of gold” combined with a biting sense of humour.
“She was truly exceptional,” Sheba Pikuyak, who lives in Sanirajak, said of her daughter, who hoped to become a nurse.