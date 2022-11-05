Peel Regional Police (PRP) has connected a Milton trucking company to the largest drug seizure in the force's history following an 11-month investigation by their Specialized Enforcement Bureau (SEB)
The investigation, known as Project Zucaritas, identified North King Logistics on Steeles Ave as a suspected hub for a seizure of narcotics worth approximately $25 million. The bust included:
The ongoing investigation also identified five "persons of interest" linked to the distribution of drugs throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). They are:
Peel Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact SEB at: 905-453-2121 ext. 3515. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through their website: www.peelcrimestoppers.ca