The Georgetown Hospital Volunteer Association (GHVA) continues to exemplify unwavering support for Halton Healthcare's Georgetown Hospital, showcasing their commitment through a substantial $60,000 donation. The generous contribution was unveiled during the GHVA's 64th Annual Meeting held in July.
Expressing deep appreciation, Michele Leroux, Chief Human Resources Officer at Halton Healthcare, lauded the remarkable dedication exhibited by the hospital's volunteers. "Our incredible volunteers invest their time, skills, and empathy in ways that are beyond measure," Leroux remarked. "Their instrumental role in ensuring exceptional patient experiences is immeasurable, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their continuous efforts."
At the 64th Annual Meeting, the GHVA was commended for yet another successful year. In addition to dedicating their time, the volunteers play an instrumental role in raising funds through activities such as the Gift Shop operations, 50/50 draws, and various community events. Monica Bettazzoni, Chief Operating Officer at Georgetown Hospital, acknowledged the profound impact of the volunteers, noting their contributions that extend from greeting visitors to orchestrating fundraisers.
"All of us at Georgetown Hospital salute the tireless commitment of our volunteers," expressed Allan Welters, President of the GHVA. "Their legacy of selfless service to the hospital and the community is deeply inspiring. Leading this passionate team of volunteers is an honor, and we take pride in making a positive impact on the well-being of our patients and their families."
The annual meeting also provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements accomplished by volunteers throughout the past year, as well as to acknowledge their years of dedicated service. Halton Healthcare's hospitals are currently inviting applications for new volunteers, with submission windows open twice annually. Adults and youth interested in contributing their time can apply online from July 1 to August 12, 2023.
The GHVA's mission centers on providing essential service, support, and fundraising for the local community hospital. The Association conducts numerous annual events, including the poinsettia sale, and operates the Gift Shop and lobby vendor sales. Through these initiatives, the GHVA offers meaningful and gratifying volunteer experiences to both adults and youth, thereby fostering a culture of compassion and community service.