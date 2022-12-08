Renfrew -- The postponement of last Saturday’s Santa Claus Parade to December 10 was the right decision to make, according to Mayor Tom Sidney.
“It was certainly the right call we made on Saturday afternoon,” he said. “It really came down to a question of health and safety and it was a decision that was not taken lightly. I guess you could call it my first real major decision since I was sworn in a couple of weeks ago. The only regret is that we could not have made a decision one way or another earlier in the day.”
Mayor Sidney was one of many, including the organizing committee, who had been keeping a close eye on the weather and, as it turns out, it ended up being a last-minute decision to postpone the parade.
It was scheduled to begin at 5 o’clock and right up until 2 p.m., the weather was completely unsuitable for a parade. Strong winds and rain appeared to be enough for a cancellation.
Jenna McEwen, the town’s communication and marketing officer, confirmed that around 2:30 the organizers, which includes the town and the Renfrew BIA, said no cancellation notice had been made and it would likely be decided closer to 5 p.m. She said although the weather appeared to be clearing up, organizers would relay any change in information.
One of the underlying problems in the world of social media is that inaccurate information can often spread faster than accurate information. By Saturday mid-afternoon, the parade became an example of how that can happen, and once inaccurate information is shared by hundreds, it cannot be reversed.
Shortly after 3 p.m. some popular Facebook sites with information about various events and activities in Renfrew began to populate with questions about the parade and many said it was cancelled due to weather conditions.
Participants were asked to be in the staging area at St. Joseph’s High School around 4 p.m. so that everyone was ready to depart at 5 p.m. sharp. But with no clear answer on whether the parade was going forward as planned, it became apparent some type of announcement was needed before the scheduled start time.
A post on the BIA’s Facebook page appeared around 4 p.m. notifying those online of the cancellation and encouraged the followers to share the information in the hopes of updating the previous decision to have the parade proceed.
One of Mayor Sidney’s campaign promises was to keep the public informed with accurate information as it became available. True to his word, shortly after it was agreed to postpone the event, he recorded a short video and it was sent out through various social media platforms.
“Hi to everyone in Renfrew. I am here to make an announcement that unfortunately due to the weather and high winds the town has decided to postpone the Santa Claus parade until next Saturday,” he said. “We feel the health and safety of the town is paramount and we don’t want to risk anyone getting injured. Although the status of the weather is unknown, we felt it best to postpone and we apologize for any inconvenience it might cause.”
When Mayor Sidney completed his broadcast from the grounds of St. Joe’s, a large branch suddenly snapped and fell to the ground not far from the designated staging area for parade participants. In an interview with the Leader, Mayor Sidney said it was the right decision.
“Although the weather did not turn out to be as bad as we feared, we made the right call to postpone it,” he said. “It would not have been a positive experience to go to all that work and only have a small number of people lined along the streets. Community safety is our biggest priority and I am glad my first major decision as mayor turned out alright.”
The Grinch’s Playground in Low Square, which also fell victim to the weather, will be set up on the grounds of town hall and from 2 until 5 p.m., the area will be filled with family activities until the parade begins. The award for the inaugural downtown Holiday Window Display Contest Winner will also be announced on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in front of the library.
The parade will leave at 5 p.m. from St. Joseph’s High School, follow Raglan Street, then turn on to Munroe Avenue West and Lochiel Street South. Santa Claus will be at the library after the parade to greet children.