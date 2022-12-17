Ten short-term rental owners in the Municipality of Harrison Park had their hopes of getting conditional-use licences for their businesses dashed by the municipal council on Wednesday after their hearings were put off until the new year.
It’s not the first time that hearings for short-term rental (STR) conditional-use licences were put off. As the Sun previously reported, after councillors Steve Langston and Gloria Campbell were accused of conflict of interest and unethical behaviour on Nov. 30, Reeve Ian Drul announced the council meeting would adjourn early and reconvene Dec. 14, owing to the need for council to obtain legal representation.
After Trevor Wallin — who owns a short-term rental property for which he is seeking a conditional-use licence — accused Coun. Barry Skrudland of conflict of interest as the owner of a local bed and breakfast, and claimed he ran for council on the promise of rejecting every STR application, Drul and council repeated history and put off the hearings to Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.
One frustrated conditional-use applicant who did not give her name expressed how hard it has been for her to keep coming back to council meetings to have her application heard, only for it to be put off again.
“We’ve had child care for two days. It’s really hard for us to get child care for three kids,” she said.
“My hands are tied now by council,” Drul replied.
“I feel your pain, but my hands are tied, and this is the last deferral and we’re not taking any more.”
In June, the municipality passed a resolution to adopt a bylaw that requires the licensing and regulation of STRs. Any new ones must apply for a conditional-use application and receive approval before a licence will be issued. This also applies to STRs that have operated since before May 1 of this year.
STRs with current licences have had them extended until April 1.