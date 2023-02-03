The County of Stettler Municipal Planning Commission (MPC) approved a subdivision application that will split an empty lot and combine the halves with neighbouring parcels. The decision was made at the Jan. 25 regular MPC meeting.
The MPC is comprised of members of county council and chaired by Coun. James Nibourg.
Board members read a subdivision application from Judi Hilker and Shirley MacKinnon regarding a property described as Lot 20, Block 2, Plan 052 2242 within “the Summer Village of Buffalo Sands,” with the application noting total area in the existing title was 0.26 acres.
A memo written by County Planner Rich Fitzgerald stated the applicants wished to divide the lot in question and combine the two halves with two neighbouring lots.
“The subject property, Lot 20, is a vacant parcel with no existing development,” stated Fitzgerald’s report to council.
“The adjacent properties to the east (Lot 103) and to the west (Lot 21) each contain an established residence with accessory buildings.
“The landowners of the adjacent parcels wish to split Lot 20 into two even +0.065 acre parcels and consolidate each half with the adjacent parcel to create larger properties. The subdivision would result in a 0.38 acre parcel to the east and a 0.25 acre parcel to the west. The subject property has never been developed but is a fully serviced lot.”
County Planner Craig Teal presented the report to council and confirmed the applicants wished to divide the empty lot and combine each half with their own existing residential lot.
Teal pointed out the subdivision if granted wouldn’t quite meet lot size requirements for the zoning outlined in the land-use bylaw (LUB). Teal stated if the subdivision was granted and the empty lot combined with the two existing lots, the two existing parcels would be boosted over the recommended 1,000 square meter limit.
Teal stated the location in question is a “...unique setting” located along an elbow and staff felt that even though the two existing parcels would be bigger than recommended it would be hardly noticeable.
However, Teal did note that approval of the subdivision requests would require a relaxation of the lot size limit.
Another issue popped up noted Teal, that of the existing services for the empty lot. Teal stated it’s uncommon for empty lots to be subdivided and combined with others when they have existing services.
Teal stated the County of Stettler Public Works department was consulted and they advised as a condition of the subdivision the services should be closed off to avoid cross contamination.
Coun. Nibourg asked who pays for the services to be closed off, to which Teal answered the applicants pay all costs, adding that the County of Stettler will examine the work before it’s buried to ensure it meets requirements.
Coun. Ernie Gendre asked about the job of combining the land titles, including the costs of that work. Teal again responded the applicants pay all land title costs.
Gendre also asked about what could happen in the future if that divided lot is subdivided off to become a separate lot again. Teal stated it’s a possibility but all of those costs would be paid by the applicant.
Reeve Larry Clarke, when examining a map included in the application, asked if one of the existing lots was already encroaching on the lot to be subdivided. Teal answered that the map in question may have shadows or other imperfections so he couldn’t say if any encroachment actually existed.
Councillors unanimously approved the subdivision application as presented with the conditioned as listed by staff.